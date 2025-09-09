Damage to submarine cables in the Red Sea

The interruption of access to the Internet occurred in the
In recent days in different regions of Asia and the Middle East,
was probably caused by damage to submarine cables
crossing the Red Sea caused by ship traffic. It has
The International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) said today,
the International Organization for the Promotion of Security
of the submarine telecommunications and telecommunications cable network
transmission, which explained how every year the damage
caused by the dragging of ship anchors is almost
30% of the approximately 60 cable failures that occur each year
submarines around the world. Also, remembering that you have more
highlighted the need to protect these
subsea infrastructure from damage caused by ship traffic,
the ICPC has announced that through the Strait of Bab el Mandeb
15 submarine cables pass through.