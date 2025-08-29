In the first half of the year, Sintramas' container sales fell by -10%
The average selling price fell by -3.8%
Hong Kong
August 29, 2025
In the first half of this year, container sales
produced by China's Singamas Container Holdings have fallen by
-10% compared to the first half of 2024 having been equal to
84 thousand TEUs. In addition, the average selling price was
-3.8% lower at $1,845 per container
20' for dry loads.
In the first six months of 2025, the company's revenues
totalled $251.6 million (+3.6%), of which $236.2 million
generated by container sales (+3.3%), including 135.3 million
from the sale of dry containers (-18.1%), 10.5 million from the sale
container tanks (+1.4%) and 80.4 million generated by the sale of
special containers and container parts (+60.2%), and 15.4 million
of dollars deriving from the logistics services operated by Singamas
(+8,9%). Operating profit stood at €14.7 million
(+2.6%) and net income at $15.0 million (-13.1%).
