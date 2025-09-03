Assiterminal, simplify and standardize the procedures for dredging for the recovery of the operational competitiveness of the ports

During a meeting with Minister Gilberto Pichetto
Fratin and some managers of the Ministry of the Environment and
Energy Security, which took place yesterday, the Italian Association
Port Terminal Operators (Assiterminal) highlighted the urgency that the
competing administrations finalise the dredging plan
simplifying and standardizing procedures, finally allowing
the start of a process of recovery of operational competitiveness
of ports. In addition, on the subject of energy transition, the president
of Assiterminal, Tomaso Cognolato, accompanied by the director
Alessandro Ferrari and Annagiulia Randi, reiterated what has already been
proposed by the association, or the opportunity to
intervene on the law that established Energy Communities
allowing terminal operators to aggregate, even under the direction of
Port System Authorities, to self-produce energy
from alternative sources, without wanting to benefit from the incentives
provided for RECs, so as not to drain resources useful for
small communities but, if anything, producing, storing and
redistribute energy also to the territories - as well as to provide for the
to the needs of ships - with a view to sustainability
of doing and being a business.
The procedures adopted were also discussed
for the so-called "green ports" calls which - noted
Assiterminal - have not had a great effectiveness and therefore a
adequate use of resources. The association therefore suggested
business-directed approaches and more bureaucratic tools
Slender.