The Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of the Greater Shanghai

Today the Grimaldi group has taken delivery of the Grande
Shanghai
, first of ten Pure Car & Truck units
Latest generation carriers (PCTC) commissioned from China's China
Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu
(
of 27
October
2022 and 23
January
2023). Of these, the first five ships are capable of
9,000 CEU, while the next five will offer a
capacity equal to 9,800 CEU. After Greater Tianjin
taken over at the beginning of August, the Greater Shanghai
is
The second unit of the Italian shipping group's fleet
to have obtained the Ammonia Ready notation from the Italian Registry
Naval (RINA) which certifies that it can be converted
the use of ammonia as a zero-zero alternative fuel
carbon emissions. The ship is 220 meters long and 38 meters wide
meters, has a gross tonnage of 91,611 tons and a speed
cruising speed of 18 knots. On its 14 decks it can carry both
electric vehicles and those powered by fossil fuels. The
Great Shanghai
also got classy notations
Green Plus, Green Star 3, Comfort Vibration and Comfort Noise Port.
In addition, the Greater Shanghai is equipped with mega
lithium batteries with a total capacity of 5 MWh and can
receive electricity from shore during port stops in the
airports equipped with the necessary infrastructure by eliminating emissions.
The ship is equipped with technologies for optimization
including 2,500 square meters of solar panels, paints
to reduce drag and
smart ventilation and air conditioning control. The
electronically controlled motor is equipped with
Exhaust gas treatment to reduce oxide emissions
sulphur (SOx) and particulate matter (PM) systems, and a reduction system
selective catalytic of nitrogen oxides (NOx) below levels
TIER III. Further technological innovations that contribute to
further reduce their environmental impact include a system of
Air Lubrication, an optimized hull design, and an innovative
Rudder called Gate Rudder installed for the first time on ships
PCTC, consisting of two foil blades positioned on the sides of the propeller that
improve propulsion efficiency and maneuverability.
Greater Shanghai will be used to upgrade
Grimaldi services dedicated to the transport of vehicles between Asia
Eastern and Northern Europe. The other 15 PCTC Ammonia units
Ready currently under construction for the shipowner group
Neapolitan aircraft, to be delivered between 2025 and 2027, will be used on
connections dedicated to the Asian market.