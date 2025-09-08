Work has begun on the expansion of the Vienna South intermodal terminal
An increase of +44% in annual traffic capacity is expected
Vienna
September 8, 2025
The Austrian railway group ÖBB today kicked off the
to the second phase of construction of the Vienna South intermodal terminal
which was built between 2013 and 2016 south of the
capital and has become the main national terminal for
the transshipment of loads between road and rail. The works, which took place
expected to be completed by the end of next year,
will allow to increase the annual traffic capacity
of the terminal from 380 thousand to 547 thousand TEU containers. With the enlargement,
A total of eight tracks of the
length of 700 meters for loading and unloading goods and the
terminal will be equipped with additional port cranes of which
a subsequent conversion to operation is expected
automated.
