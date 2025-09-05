testata inforMARE
05 September 2025
INSTITUTIONS
Trump appoints Laura DiBella as chairwoman of the Federal Maritime Commission
The nomination of Robert Harvey as commissioner of the federal agency has also been transmitted to the Senate
Washington
September 5, 2025
U.S. President Donald Trump has transmitted to the Senate the nomination proposals of Laura DiBella and Robert Harvey for the positions of president and commissioner of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), with mandates that will end on 30 June 2028 and 30 June 2029 respectively. The Presidency of the American federal agency, which has the task of regulating the U.S. international shipping system, was vacant since last June when Louis E. Sola left The assignment ( of 30 June 2025). Harvey succeeds Carl W. Bentzel who left FMC at the end of last year. Both Sola and Bentzel had been appointed by Trump.

Both Laura DiBella and Robert Harvey will arrive in Washington, where the Federal Maritime Commission is based, from Florida. DiBella he is advisor for institutional affairs of the firm Adams and Reese and in the past he has held, among others, management positions in the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Florida Harbor Pilots Association and the Port Authority of Fernandina. Harvey is the Director of Legal Affairs at the Enterprise Florida, Director of the Florida Opportunity Fund and director of the Florida Development Finance Corporation.
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTS
In July, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado decreased by -3.0%
Genoa
The decline was limited by increased oil traffic in the Vado harbor. Ferry traffic dropped 9.9%.
PORTS
Genoa's new dam: a modification has been approved to allow for completion of work by the end of 2027.
Genoa
Phase A and Phase B works will be carried out rather than sequentially
PORTS
Assiterminal, simplify and standardize dredging procedures to restore the operational competitiveness of ports.
PORTS
Taranto Recommends: The Regasification Plant Would Promote the Port's Revitalization
Taranto
Melucci: a lifeline for the entire port system and for our city's economic growth.
PORTS
Cargo and cruise traffic in eastern Sicily ports is on the rise
Catania
In the container segment, an increase of +27.9% was recorded
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
FS Logistix and Lineas form joint venture to manage the Antwerp Mainhub Terminal
Antwerp
Rail services between Antwerp and Milan expected to increase
ACCIDENTS
Attack on a product tanker in the Red Sea
Southampton
A missile fell near the ship which suffered no damage
SHIPPING
Sea trials have been completed for the new GNV Virgo ro-pax vessel.
Genoa
INDUSTRY
In the first half of the year, Singamas' container sales decreased by -10%.
Hong Kong
The average selling price dropped by -3.8%
COSCO Shipping Holdings Group's revenues fell by -3.4% in the second quarter of 2025.
SHIPPING
COSCO Shipping Holdings Group's revenues fell by -3.4% in the second quarter of 2025.
Shanghai
Sharp decline in economic performance in the trans-Pacific and Asia-Europe markets
For Federlogistica, the bridge over the Strait of Messina will have the miraculous power to gradually eliminate a framework of social injustices.
INFRASTRUCTURE
For Federlogistica, the bridge over the Strait of Messina will have the miraculous power to gradually eliminate a framework of social injustices.
Genoa
Falteri: it can become the artery of an economic and social body that has been underdeveloped to date
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
SBB CFF FFS Cargo's half-year performance was negative.
Bern
The Swiss company announced a drop in volumes in both domestic and transit traffic.
PORTS
COSCO Shipping Ports reports record quarterly revenue
Hong Kong
In the April-June period, net profit was 122.4 million dollars (+32.4%)
Cargo traffic at Chinese seaports hit a new record high in July
PORTS
Cargo traffic at Chinese seaports hit a new record high in July
Beijing
Foreign traffic amounted to 427.6 million tonnes (+6.1%)
SHIPYARDS
South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and HD Hyundai Mipo Co. to merge
Seoul
The completion of the operation is expected for next December 1st.
PORTS
Filt Cgil, priority should be given to valorizing AdSP workers rather than assigning positions
Rome
The union denounces the failure to comply with the National Collective Labour Agreement
Accelleron and Geislinger: An Evolving Technical Collaboration
PORTS
In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in the port of Venice grew by +4.1%
Venice
There were 228 thousand cruise passengers (+12.8%)
MARITIME SERVICES
COSCO Shipping International's revenues increased by 10.3% in the first half of the year.
Hong Kong
Net profit was HK$494.6 million (+26.0%)
TRADE
G20 nations' merchandise trade showed modest growth in the second quarter
Geneva
The increase in trade in services was more pronounced
South Korea's HD Hyundai announces multibillion-dollar investment program to revitalize the U.S. shipbuilding industry.
SHIPYARDS
South Korea's HD Hyundai announces multibillion-dollar investment program to revitalize the U.S. shipbuilding industry.
Seongnam
Agreements with the US investment firm Cerberus Capital and the Korea Development Bank
ACCIDENTS
MSC World Europa cruise ship crashes off the coast of Ponza
Rome
The Coast Guard reports that the situation on board, where there are 8,585 people, is calm and under control.
ACCIDENTS
MSC World Europa has resumed autonomous sailing
Rome
Electrical problem solved, the cruise ship is headed for the port of Naples
TRADE
PostEurop warns that from August 29, shipments of goods to the USA could be limited or suspended
Brussels
Last month, Trump eliminated tariff exemptions for low-cost goods.
SHIPPING
Chinese oil company OOIL sees growth in its half-year financial results.
Hong Kong
In the first six months of this year, revenues increased by +5.0%
SHIPPING
Premier Alliance to split Mediterranean Pendulum 2 service next month
Seoul/Singapore/Keelung
PORTS
Investment firm CVC Capital Partners exits Boluda Maritime Terminals and TTI Algeciras
Schiphol
The two terminal companies manage a total of nine Spanish port terminals
ZIM's quarterly economic and operating performance declines
SHIPPING
ZIM's quarterly economic and operating performance declines
Haifa
In the period April-June the average value of freight rates fell by -11.6%
SHIPPING
Interferry's Entry/Exit System risks delaying ferry operations at European ports.
Victoria
The system will come into force on October 12th
COMPANIES
DFDS closes second quarter with a loss
Copenhagen
In the period April-June 2025 the fleet transported 10.6 million linear meters of rolling stock (-0.4%)
SHIPPING
Ammonia and methanol are ready to decarbonize shipping, but some obstacles to their use must be removed.
New record quarterly results for the American cruise group Viking
CRUISES
New record quarterly results for the American cruise group Viking
Los Angeles
The April-June period closed with a net profit of 439.2 million dollars (+182.2%)
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Barcelona grew by 1.8% last month.
Barcelona
202,321 TEUs handled at loading and unloading (+10.4%) and 142,492 TEUs in transit (-8.3%)
In the second quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the Port of Hamburg grew by +4%
PORTS
In the second quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the Port of Hamburg grew by +4%
Hamburg
Sharp increase in transshipment container volumes (+26%)
COMPANIES
Norway's Xeneta has bought Denmark's eeSea
Oslo
Both companies provide data and information for the optimization of containerized maritime transport
PORTS
In the April-June quarter, freight traffic in Tunisian ports decreased by -3.8%
La Goulette
In the first six months of 2025, 13.8 million tonnes were handled (-3.2%)
PORTS
Port of Koper sets new quarterly records for containers and rolling stock
Ljubljana
In the period April-June, 5.6 million tons of goods were moved (-4.1%)
PORTS
Port of Los Angeles hits record monthly container traffic
Los Angeles
Over one million TEUs were handled in July (+8.5%)
Hapag-Lloyd reports second quarter increases of +2.0% in revenues and +12.4% in containers transported by the fleet
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd reports second quarter increases of +2.0% in revenues and +12.4% in containers transported by the fleet
Hamburg
Net profit fell by -39.4%
SHIPPING
Evergreen reports an 18.7% drop in quarterly revenues
Taipei
The April-June period closed with a net profit decrease of -62.9%
SHIPPING
South Korean company HMM's revenues fell by 1.5% in the second quarter.
Seoul
SHIPPING
Trump announces rejection of IMO's shipping decarbonization program
Washington
The proposed framework - it is denounced - is in effect a global carbon tax that affects Americans and is imposed by an irresponsible United Nations organization.
Taiwanese companies Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines reported negative results in the second quarter.
SHIPPING
Taiwanese companies Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines reported negative results in the second quarter.
Keelung/Taipei
In the period April-June, revenues decreased by -26.5% and -8.7% respectively
PORTS
Cruise traffic at Global Ports Holding terminals grew by 6.0% in the second quarter
Istanbul
In the first six months of 2025, an increase of +16.7% was recorded
PORTS
In the period April-June, cargo traffic in Croatian ports decreased by -4.0%
Zagreb
Cruise passengers grow by +5.4%
PORTS
Container traffic at US ports is expected to plummet in the second half of this year.
Washington/Long Beach
In July, the Port of Long Beach handled 944,000 TEUs (+7.0%)
SHIPYARDS
ThyssenKrupp shareholders approve spin-off of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems
Eat
The company will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
WTO: Measured responses have cushioned the impact of tariffs in 2025, but risks remain high for 2026.
TRADE
WTO: Measured responses have cushioned the impact of tariffs in 2025, but risks remain high for 2026.
Geneva
Global trade in goods is expected to grow by 0.9% this year
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hupac will increase the number of weekly rotations between Busto Arsizio and Basel from five to eight
Noise
Increase in attendance from September 1st
PORTS
From January 1st, new bunkering regulations will apply in the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp.
Rotterdam
The barges must be equipped with flow meters
SHIPPING
Maersk reports higher quarterly revenue, lower earnings
Maersk reports higher quarterly revenue, lower earnings
Copenhagen
Terminals and logistics have made a positive contribution. Container shipping benefits from demurrage revenues.
INFRASTRUCTURE
The CIPESS has approved the final project for the bridge over the Strait of Messina.
Rome
Construction will begin this year and the project will be completed in 2032.
DHL Group revenues fell by 3.9% in the second quarter
LOGISTICS
DHL Group revenues fell by 3.9% in the second quarter
Bonn
Significant reduction in shipments from China and Hong Kong to the US due to Trump's abolition of the de minimis regime
The Grendi group has acquired 70% of Dario Perioli Spa
COMPANIES
The Grendi group has acquired 70% of Dario Perioli Spa
Milan
The remaining 30% will remain with Fingiro, owned by Michele Giromini, the company's CEO.
SHIPPING
HMM announces failure of SK Shipping acquisition talks
Seoul
The operation reportedly fell through due to a disagreement on the transaction price.
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in the port of Taranto increased by +22.8%
Taranto
Containers stopped at just 4,000 TEUs (-27.4%)
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In the first half of the year, the operating revenues of the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group grew by +2.3%
Rome
In the goods segment alone, an increase of +6.9% was recorded
ENVIRONMENT
Pacific Environment calls on IMO to adopt binding measures to reduce the impact of shipping on the Arctic
Anchorage
PORTS
In the first half of 2025, freight traffic in the port of Palermo increased by +0.5%
Palermo
Rolling stock is growing. Other freight is declining.
In the second quarter, ship traffic in the Panama Canal increased by +16.3%
SHIPPING
In the second quarter, ship traffic in the Panama Canal increased by +16.3%
Panama
Panama Ports Company says it is ready to confront the Panamanian government, but "at the appropriate time."
TRADE
The National Retail Federation has strongly condemned Trump's tariff policy.
Washington
New tariffs will impact goods in the coming weeks
PORTS
Mulino proposes the Panamanian state's entry into the consortium interested in acquiring Panama Ports Company.
Panama
Supreme Court verdict on concession contract pending
Container shipping company ONE's quarterly results worsen
SHIPPING
Container shipping company ONE's quarterly results worsen
Singapore
In the April-June period, revenues decreased by -4% and net profit dropped by -89%.
PORTS
Last July, traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +3.8%
Ravenna
In the first seven months of 2025, growth was +5.4%
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2025, freight traffic in Belgian ports fell by -3.2%.
Brussels
Landings down 1.3% and embarkations down 5.4%
NEWS
Product tanker High Fidelity rescues 38 migrants on a drifting dinghy
Rome
Intervention in the south of the island of Crete
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
GES and RINA sign agreement to develop a prototype of a new hydrogen battery
Rovereto/Genoa
PORTS
PSA's second phase of container terminal at Mumbai Port inaugurated
Singapore
Annual traffic capacity will increase to 4.8 million TEUs
MEETINGS
The conference "EU ETS - Perspectives and Opportunities for Decarbonization in the Maritime Sector" will be held in Palermo.
Rome
It will be held on September 18th and 19th
DEFENCE
Fincantieri and PGZ sign an agreement to support the modernization of the Polish Navy
Trieste
The third LSS section for Chantiers de l'Atlantique was launched in Castellammare di Stabia.
PORTS
In the US, funding for wind energy development projects in ports is being cut.
Washington
Resources worth $679 million will be reallocated for port infrastructure upgrades
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
From January 1st, Kombiverkehr will operate the PKV intermodal terminal in the port of Duisburg.
Frankfurt am Main
It has a traffic capacity of approximately 200 thousand intermodal units per year.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Wallenius Marine and ABB form Overseas joint venture
Stockholm
The aim is to accelerate the launch of the platform of the same name for improving fleet performance.
PORTS
The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has asked the Region to agree on the appointment of Bagalà as president of the Sardinian Port Authority.
Rome
He is currently the extraordinary commissioner of the same body
LOGISTICS
DHL eCommerce has acquired a minority stake in Saudi Arabia's AJEX Logistics Services.
Bonn/Riyadh
The Middle Eastern company has two thousand employees
PORTS
CMPort's port terminals handled record container traffic in the second quarter
Hong Kong
In the first six months of 2025 the total was 78.8 million TEUs (+4.3%)
EDUCATION
Confitarma approves the decree on advanced training for tanker seafarers.
Rome
Applause to the General Command of the Port Authority Corps
PORTS
Quarterly freight traffic in Moroccan ports increases
Tangier/Casablanca
In Tanger Med the growth was +17%
COMPANIES
The board of directors of the Genoa-based Ente Bacini has been renewed.
Genoa
President Alessandro Arvigo and CEO Maurizio Anselmo
INDUSTRY
In the second quarter, sales of dry containers produced by CIMC fell by -33%.
Hong Kong
Reefer boats increase by 57%
SHIPPING
The Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of the Grande Shanghai
Naples
It will be used for the transport of vehicles between East Asia and Northern Europe
PORTS
The ART urges to verify that the investment plan and the related amortization period are consistent with the duration of the port concessions.
Turin
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Chinese automaker FAW ships components to Europe by train
Changchun
Transit time reduced to 18 days compared to 45 days for maritime transport
SHIPPING
The assets and fleet of the Spanish Armas Trasmediterránea will be sold to Baleària and DFDS
Las Palmas/Dénia/Copenhagen
Two agreements worth €215 million and €40 million respectively have been signed.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Italian State Railways (FS), investing €70 million to install the ERTMS system.
Rome
Work has been completed on 382 Trenitalia trains, while the retrofitting of 60 locomotives from Mercitalia Rail, an FS Logistix company, is underway.
MPC Container Ships' quarterly revenue returns to growth
The second quarter of 2025 was closed with a net profit of 78.1 million dollars (+20.5%)
LOGISTICS
Plans to build two container customs areas north and south of the Suez Canal
Cairo
PORTS
Fourteen of the 48 abandoned shipwrecks in Catania port have been removed.
Catania
The activity will be replicated in the port of Augusta
PORTS
The Regional Administrative Court (TAR) has confirmed the validity of the tender for the new Ravano Terminal in the port of La Spezia.
La Spezia
PORTS
DP World's port terminals handled record quarterly container traffic
Dubai
Revenues grew by 22.2% in the first half of 2025
SHIPPING
In the quarter April-June the volume of rolling stock transported by Höegh Autoliners increased by +9.0%
Oslo
Sharp increase (+46.6%) of vehicles from Asia
COMPANIES
South Korea's HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering acquires Vietnam's Doosan Enerbility
Seongnam
It manages an industrial area with its own port facility
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Algeciras grew by 6.6% in July
Algeciras
In the first seven months of 2025, a decrease of -2.9% was recorded
PORTS
In July, the port of Valencia handled 488,000 containers (+6.7%)
Valencia
Increase driven by growth in empty containers
PORTS
Salvini has appointed Annalisa Tardino as extraordinary commissioner of the Western Sicilian Sea Port Authority.
Rome/Palermo
The President of the Sicilian Region announces the appeal against the provision
PORTS
The materials dredged in the ports of La Spezia and Carrara will be used for the construction of the new breakwater in Genoa.
Genoa/La Spezia
Agreement between the two Ligurian Port System Authorities
ACCIDENTS
X-Press Feeders denounces authorities' failure to acknowledge responsibility in the X-Press Pearl accident
Singapore
According to the company, the Supreme Court ruling ignores international maritime law
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Hong Kong decreased by -6.5% in July
Hong Kong
A decline of -3.7% was recorded in the first seven months of 2025
PORTS
Cargo traffic in Russian ports remained stable in July
St. Petersburg
In the first seven months of 2025, loads decreased by -4.6%
PORTS
In July, the Port of Singapore set a new all-time record for monthly container traffic with 3.9 million TEUs.
Singapore
In terms of weight, containerized cargo decreased by -3.6%
PORTS
Compensation to be paid by the Civitavecchia Port Authority in the Fincosit case has been set at €1.5 million.
Civitavecchia
Latrofa: The ruling allows the release of set-aside sums that have frozen the budget for years.
PORTS
Germany's HHLA posts record quarterly revenue
Hamburg
In the second quarter, the group's port terminals handled 3.2 million containers (+7.9%)
PORTS
In the first half of 2025, CK Hutchison's port terminals handled 44 million containers (+4.0%)
Hong Kong
SHIPPING
In the quarter April-June the Wallenius Wilhelmsen fleet transported 14.8 million cubic meters of rolling stock (-0.5%)
Lysaker
Revenues down by -0.7%
PORTS
In the second quarter, Montenegro's ports handled 670 thousand tons of goods (+0.6%)
Podgorica
Volumes with Italy amounted to 154 thousand tons (+53.1%)
PORTS
With the arrival of the first container ship, the testing of operational procedures at the Rijeka Gateway begins.
The Hague
The first commercial ship is expected on September 12th
PORTS
A proposal to bring the port of Taranto back onto global container routes? Start a discussion table.
Taranto
Meeting on the status of freight traffic
PORTS
Port of Ancona: Tender for demolition of fire-damaged Tubimar warehouses
Ancona
The expected duration of the works is four and a half months
SHIPPING
Merger of the German MACS and Hugo Stinnes, both active in the MPP vessel segment
Hamburg/Rostock
Stinnes headquarters in Rostock to close by December 31
CUSTOMS
A.SPE.DO, operationalizing the Smart Terminal to increase the competitiveness of the port of La Spezia.
La Spezia
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in Albanian ports grew by +2.9%
Tirana
There were 331 thousand passengers (+13.6%)
FINANCING
ING loans to Premuda for over 100 million dollars
Milan
Funds for the management buyout and the purchase of two product tankers
SHIPPING
Sallaum Lines has taken delivery of the first of six Ocean-class dual-fuel PCTCs
Rotterdam
The ship was completed four months ahead of schedule
PORTS
First meeting of the new Management Committee of the Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority
Genoa
Several measures approved, including those for CULMV and CULP staff
PORTS
Euroports to operate a new liquid bulk terminal in the French port of Port-La Nouvelle
Beveren-Kruibeke-Zwijndrecht
It is expected to become operational in 2026
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +2.6%
Ravenna
Growth of 0.6% was recorded in June. An increase of 4.8% is expected in July.
OsserMare presents five reports on the marine economy
Rome
They focus on a specific sector supply chain or aspect of it
PORTS
Port of Naples: Road haulage operations resume
Naples
Resolution meeting between institutions, operators and trade associations
PORTS
ICTSI again reports record quarterly financial and operating results
Manila
SHIPPING
Global Ship Lease Reports Record Quarterly Revenue
Athens
In the April-June period, net profit was 95.4 million dollars (+8.4%)
SHIPYARDS
Vard receives new order from North Star for two hybrid SOVs
Trieste
Contract worth between 100 and 200 million euros
SHIPPING
The Panama Shipping Registry will no longer accept the registration of oil tankers and bulk carriers over 15 years old.
Panama
Measure to counter the use of the shadow fleet
SHIPPING
Danaos Corporation reports record quarterly revenue
Athens
The April-June period closed with a net profit of 130.9 million (-7.3%)
FREIGHT TERMINALS
New customs fast corridor between the port of La Spezia and Interporto Padova
Padua
It adds to the other three already active on the same route
PORTS
ICTSI to operate Indonesia's Batu Ampar Container Terminal
Manila
It is located on Batam Island
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
The conference "EU ETS - Perspectives and Opportunities for Decarbonization in the Maritime Sector" will be held in Palermo.
Rome
It will be held on September 18th and 19th
MEETINGS
Confindustria's event on the maritime economy will take place in Rome on July 15th.
Rome
The confederation's strategic document on the sector will be presented
COMPANIES
Pino Musolino has been appointed CEO of the Alilauro shipping company.
Naples
He replaces the resigning Eliseo Cuccaro
SHIPPING
In the second quarter, DIS' time charter revenues fell by -37.1%.
Luxembourg
Net income was $19.6 million (-70.5%)
PORTS
Wista Italy denounces the exclusion of women from the nominations of port authority presidents.
Milan
Musso: The glass ceiling that prevents women from accessing leadership roles remains.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Austrian Rail Cargo Group is focusing on the development of the Sommacampagna-Sona intermodal terminal.
Vienna
Ten-year agreement
SHIPPING
In the second quarter, maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait decreased by -6.0%
Ankara
18.1% decline in ships over 200 metres in length
NEWS
Fifty kilos of cocaine seized at the port of Civitavecchia
Rome
They were hidden inside a reefer container arriving from Ecuador
TRADE
Trump has eliminated tariff exemptions for low-cost goods for all nations.
Washington
Goods with a value of less than $800 will also be subject to the tax.
SHIPYARDS
Viking Mira was launched at Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard
Trieste
The multi-role frigate "Emilio Bianchi" was delivered to the Muggiano shipyard
PORTS
The Port Authority of the Central-Northern Adriatic Sea has obtained EMAS registration
Ravenna
Certifies commitment to environmental management and sustainability
CRUISES
MSC Cruises reduces emissions with the support of an energy transition plan
Geneva
The 2024 Sustainability Report has been presented
LOGISTICS
DSV reports strong growth in financial and operating results thanks to the acquisition of Schenker
Hedehusene
Quarterly record in air and ocean shipment volumes
COMPANIES
In 2024, the Fratelli Cosulich group's revenues increased by +12.8%
Genoa
Operating result down by -31.7%
SHIPPING
In the second quarter of this year, Finnlines' revenues decreased by -5.0%.
Helsinki
Net profit of 26.1 million euros (+7.7%)
PORTS
Container traffic in the Port of New York remained stable in the April-June quarter.
New York
An increase of +4.9% was recorded in the first half of 2025
PORTS
The Chamber of Deputies approves the appointment of the presidents of five Port System Authorities.
Rome
They are Davide Gariglio, Francesco Rizzo, Eliseo Cuccaro, Francesco Benevolo and Giovanni Gugliotti
PORTS
Latrofa appointed extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority of the Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Sea
Rome
Ministerial decree signed
FREIGHT TERMINALS
The PNRR tender for interports has been reopened.
Rome
Resources available amounting to 2.2 million euros
PORTS
Port of Livorno: Workers are the priority in the LTM crisis
Livorno
LOGISTICS
UPS's quarterly earnings performance declines
Atlanta
Net income in the April-June quarter was $1.28 billion (-8.9%)
PORTS
Approval for the 2025 budget variation of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Sea Port Authority.
Gioia Tauro
500 thousand euros for the 49% share held by the Port Agency company
COMPANIES
FHP Group acquires the remaining 10% stake in Lotras
Milan/Foggia
The integration between Lotras and CFI Intermodal will begin to create FHP Intermodal.
LOGISTICS
OITAF scientific document on good practices in the logistics and transport of fresh fruit and vegetables
Milan
