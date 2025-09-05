Trump appoints Laura DiBella as chairwoman of the Federal Maritime Commission

U.S. President Donald Trump has transmitted to the Senate
the nomination proposals of Laura DiBella and Robert Harvey for the
positions of president and commissioner of the Federal
Maritime Commission (FMC), with mandates that will end
on 30 June 2028 and 30 June 2029 respectively. The Presidency
of the American federal agency, which has the task of regulating
the U.S. international shipping system, was
vacant since last June when Louis E. Sola left
The assignment
(
of 30
June
2025). Harvey succeeds Carl W. Bentzel who left
FMC at the end of last year. Both Sola and Bentzel had been
appointed by Trump.
Both Laura DiBella and Robert Harvey will arrive in Washington,
where the Federal Maritime Commission is based, from Florida. DiBella
he is advisor for institutional affairs of the firm
Adams and Reese and in the past he has held, among others,
management positions in the Florida Chamber of Commerce,
Florida Harbor Pilots Association and the Port Authority of
Fernandina. Harvey is the Director of Legal Affairs at the
Enterprise Florida, Director of the Florida Opportunity Fund and
director of the Florida Development Finance Corporation.