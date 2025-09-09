The Dutch Damen will build 24 naval units for the British Serco

The Dutch shipbuilding company Damen has announced the
signing contracts with Serco, a British company that provides
services to the public administration including the
defence, for the construction of 24 naval units, including
tugboats, barges and pilot boats. Serco has recently
signed a ten-year contract with the Royal Navy to provide
maritime services to the Navy fleet and naval bases
British. According to forecasts, the delivery of the 24 units
will take place between 2027 and 2028.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Dutch House of Representatives
given the green light to the Amsterdam government's plan to support
financially, Damen, which is the main supplier
of the Dutch Navy. The plan provides for the provision to the company of
a bridge loan of 270 million euros. Damen is going through a
period of severe financial hardship caused in part by the
accumulated delays in the construction of six frigates for the Navy
German.