In the second quarter, CMPort's port terminals handled record container traffic

In the second quarter of this year, the port terminals of the
China Merchants Port Holdings Co. (CMPort) group have moved
a record container traffic of 38.38 million TEUs, with
an increase of +2.8% over the same period in 2024, new
quarterly historical peak that was generated by both the new
traffic handled in Chinese terminals, which has
28.58 million TEUs (+1.9%) and the new record of
volumes handled by the group's foreign terminals which amounted to
to 9.80 million TEUs (+5.4%).
The entire first half of 2025 also closed with a
New all-time record for containerized traffic in the terminals of the
group that amounted to 78.84 million TEUs, in
growth of +4.3% over the first half of last year, with
new records for both traffic handled in China and that of
handled abroad, which were respectively equal to
55.63 million TEUs (+4.0%) and 19.21 million TEUs (+5.0%).
In addition, in the first six months of 2025, CMPort's port terminals
handled 262.5 million tons of bulk cargo, with a
decrease of -4.2%.
The Chinese company closed the first half of this year
with revenues of HK$6.5 billion (HK$828 million)
of US dollars), with an increase of +11.4%. Operating profit is
state of 2.7 billion (-8.9%) and net profit of 4.2 billion
Hong Kong dollars (-14.2%).