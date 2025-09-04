GES - RINA agreement for the construction of the prototype of a new hydrogen battery

The Italian engineering, inspection and
RINA certification has signed an agreement with its compatriot Green
Energy Storage (GES), an innovative company in the storage sector
green energy battery, for the development of a new hydrogen battery
developed by GES, of which a first prototype will be
presented next December. Announcing the agreement, RINA and GES
explained that this new generation of batteries uses a
Hydrogen/liquid hybrid technology based on a liquid electrolyte
manganese-based: the cell integrates the production and reabsorption of
hydrogen in a closed loop, without the need for tanks
locations. The main technical characteristics of this battery
are green chemistry, with abundant active materials (manganese),
non-toxic, low environmental impact and recyclable, and the
modularity and scalability, with energy and
independent power component and extendable system up to
MegaWatt size. Estimated life cycle exceeds 12,000
cycles, equal to about 15-20 years of use, thus ensuring
significant cost optimization and a reduction in
volume of materials used compared to flow batteries
Traditional.
The project is part of the IPCEI ("Important Projects of
common European interest") funded by the European Union -
NextGenerationEU. For the initiative, GES received a
contribution of €61.5 million, equal to approximately
98.5% of project costs.
The agreement marks the start of a strategic path that
will accompany GES in the transition from a prototype to a
workshop on the final product, with the active involvement of RINA
in different phases. Specifically, RINA will deal with the
technology validation ensuring that the solution meets the needs of the
highest standards of reliability and performance, and
engineering optimization of the system so that it is
efficient, scalable and compliant with current regulations. Finally
thanks to the consolidated expertise gained in supporting companies
for market access, RINA will assist GES in the
definition of the go-to-market strategy along the path of
commercialisation, facilitating the entry of technology into the
energy sector.