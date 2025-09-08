DP World will build and operate a container terminal in the new port area of Contrecœur in Montreal
It will become operational in 2030
Dubai/Montreal
September 8, 2025
Dubai-based terminal operator group DP World will extend its
own network of port terminals for container traffic
at the Port of Montreal. Last Thursday, the Middle Eastern company
has signed a joint development agreement with the Italian Banking Authority
Port of the Canadian port to plan the works of
Construction of the future container terminal that will be built
in the port development area of Contrecœur. Now
the DP World Group's worldwide network already includes terminals
in Canada in the ports of Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert, Saint
John and Vancouver.
The construction of the terminal will be carried out by DP World
who will manage it for 40 years. Next year, the
site preparation work and the start of the
design of the ground works. In 2026, the
completion of the design phase, the start of work in
and the finalization of the agreement for the construction and management of the
terminal. The following year work will start on land and in the
2030 is expected to be completed and the operational start of the
terminal.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher