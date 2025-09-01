From January 1, Kombiverkehr will operate PKV's intermodal terminal in the port of Duisburg

On January 1st, the German intermodal operator
Kombiverkehr will take over the management of the terminal
intermodal port of Duisburg which is owned by
by fellow countryman Planungsgesellschaft kombinierter Verkehr
Duisburg mbH (PKV). From that date the terminal will be
renamed Rail Hub Duisburg. The PKV terminal has been
built in the early 90s and went into operation
in 1992. Since 2003 it has been managed by Deutsche
Umschlaggesellschaft Schiene-Straße mbH (DUSS), of which
Kombiverkehr KG holds a 12.5% stake. The terminal
occupies an area of about 85 thousand square meters and is
has been designed for a handling capacity of approximately
200 thousand intermodal units per year.