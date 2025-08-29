The MIT has asked the Region for an agreement for the appointment of Bagalà as president of the Port Authority of Sardinia

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has sent to the
President of the Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Alessandra Todde,
the request for an agreement for the appointment of Domenico Bagalà as
President of the Port System Authority of the Sea of
Sardinia. Bagalà, which in the middle of this month was
was appointed by Minister Salvini in the position of commissioner
of the Sardinian Port Authority itself, has held
managerial positions in various terminal companies, including
including the Medcenter Container Terminal of the port of Gioia Tauro, the
Eurogate Tanger of the Moroccan port of Tanger Med and Cagliari
International Container Terminal of the port of Cagliari.