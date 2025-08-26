South Korea's HD Hyundai announces a multibillion-dollar investment program to revitalize the U.S. shipbuilding industry

South Korean shipbuilding group HD Hyundai has announced
today a multibillion-dollar investment program with the declared
aim of "revitalizing the shipbuilding industry
", stressing that it is the "first
milestone of the "Make American Shipbuilding" initiative
Great Again (MASGA)", the plan for the relaunch of construction sites
announced in March by President Donald Trump
(
of 5
March
2025).
The new program of the Seongnam company is based on two
Memorandum of Understanding signed yesterday with the company
investments in the United States Cerberus Capital and with Korea
Development Bank (KDB) under which HD Hyundai will act as
both as an investor and as a technical and industrial partner for
ensure the effective management of the program, Cerberus will act as a
as a programme manager, overseeing the strategy and
investment operations and KDB will be responsible for ensuring
the success of the program by providing support to investors
South Koreans.
"We believe - said Chung Kisun, vice president
HD Hyundai executive, explaining the motivations for the initiative -
that our partnership with Cerberus Capital will not only provide
tangible support for MASGA, which aims to revitalize the industry
shipbuilding, but it will also create new markets and
growth opportunities for Korean shipyards.
Leveraging our proven track record and capabilities
HD Hyundai will support the modernization of the
and will collaborate with both
nations to create a new chapter in the industry
global shipbuilding".