Confitarma, the decree on the advanced training of seafarers in the tanker sector is good

The Italian Confederation of Shipowners expressed its appreciation
for the publication of the decree of the General Command of the Corps
of the Port Authorities of last July 31 which regulates the
advanced training for seafarers who
they embark on oil tankers and chemical tankers. Confitarma has
highlighted that "the measure, of fundamental importance
for Italian seafarers in the tanker sector and for their
companies, allows these workers to acquire the training
advanced even in the absence of the scheduled sailing period
on ships carrying both types of products,
solving in a satisfactory manner and in compliance with the regulations
the remarks raised by EMSA". Confitarma has
underlined how "the General Command immediately grasped
the complexity and delicacy of the material, welcoming the
suggestions presented for the purpose of solving the problem
by the Confederation together with the trade unions of
sector and the National Maritime Fund".
Confitarma then drew attention to the importance of
of the work carried out in the Standing Working Group
on the training of maritime personnel at the Command
General which, in the two years since its establishment, has been
confirmed as a valuable place for discussion between associations of
representation and administration and which introduced some
important simplifications on the subject. "The comparison between
Administration and stakeholders - observed the Director General
of Confitarma, Luca Sisto - is the fundamental tool for
give further impetus to the simplification and
debureaucratization that concerns both maritime work and the
administrative regime of the ship, necessary to safeguard and
relaunching the competitiveness of the shipping industry
national team'.