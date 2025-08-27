In the second quarter, sales of dry containers produced by CIMC fell by -33%.

In the first half of this year, the revenues of China's China
International Marine Containers (Group) Co. (CIMC) amounted to
76.1 billion yuan ($10.6 billion), a decline of
-3.8% on the first half of 2024, including 21.7 billion yuan
generated by the container production and sales sector
(-12,9%). Operating profit was 2.8 billion yuan
(+33.1%) and net profit of €1.8 billion (+26.5%), with a contribution
of over 1.4 billion from the container segment (+13.2%).
In the first six months of 2025, sales of containers produced
amounted to 1.22 million TEUs, with a
decrease of -14.7%, of which 1.12 million TEUs of containers for
dry cargo (-18.6%) and 92 thousand TEUs of reefer containers (+105.8%).
In the second quarter of 2025 alone, the following were sold:
A total of 650 thousand TEUs, with a decrease of -29.6% on the previous year.
same period in 2024, of which 595 thousand TEUs for dry loads
(-33.1%) and 56 thousand refrigerated containers (+57.1%).