DHL eCommerce has acquired a minority stake in Saudi Arabia's AJEX Logistics Services.

DHL Group's division for the e-commerce segment has
acquired a minority stake in Saudi Arabia's AJEX Logistics
Services of the Ajlan & Bros Holding Group in Riyadh. AJEX, which
was formed in 2021, has a fleet of 1,200 vehicles and
two thousand employees. Commenting on the acquisition, the administrator
DHL eCommerce delegate, Pablo Ciano, announced that as part of the
of its 2030 strategy "Accelerate Sustainable
Growth" DHL Group is investing €500 million in
markets with high potential such as Saudi Arabia.