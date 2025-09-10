In the second quarter, freight traffic in the port of Civitavecchia grew by +5.7%

After the growth of +2.4% recorded in the first quarter of
this year, in the following quarter the traffic of goods
moved by the port of Civitavecchia recorded an increase of
+5.7% over the same period of 2024 having amounted to 2.1 million
of tons. The increase in the period April-June of 2025 is
generated by the increased volumes of dry bulk that
totalled 246 thousand tons (+52.5%) and of various goods that were
amounted to over 1.5 million tonnes (+2.4%) with a
Container traffic which stood at almost 29 thousand TEUs
(+0,3%). In the liquid bulk sector, a
decrease of -2.7% having been handled 304 thousand tons.
In the passenger segment, the cruise sector
set a new record for the second quarter of the year
with over 1.2 million passengers (+10.9%), while in the
of scheduled services, traffic was stable as it was
amounted to 344 thousand passengers (+0.8%).
The port of Civitavecchia closed the first half of 2025 with
freight traffic of almost 3.9 million tonnes, in
increase of +4.2% compared to the same period last year. In
growth in both liquid bulk cargo with 541 thousand tons (+2.9%) and
dry bulk cargo with 457 thousand tons (+14.8%). Miscellaneous goods
were almost 2.9 million tons (+2.9%) with only one
Containerized traffic which was equal to 57 thousand TEUs
(+14,4%).
Six-month cruise traffic was almost 1.5
million passengers (+6.3%), while that of regular services was
489 thousand passengers (-1.9%).
In the first six months of 2025, freight traffic handled
overall from the ports of Civitavecchia, Gaeta and Fiumicino
managed by the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Central North was almost 6.1 million
tons (-3.2%). The port authority has announced that the drop is
mainly due to the significant decline in the number of products
arriving at the port of Fiumicino, where the total number of
goods amounted to approximately 1.4 million tonnes (-14.9%),
represented by jet fuel for the nearby international airport
Leonardo da Vinci. In the port of Gaeta, the total traffic is
was 827 thousand (-12.3%), with a decrease essentially due to
to the loss of liquid goods (-21.3%).