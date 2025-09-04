New Genoa dam, the variant approved to allow the work to be completed by the end of 2027

The commissioner structure for the reconstruction of Genoa and
the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
have communicated the final approval by the
of the layout variant of the new breakwater of
Genoa. A note specifies that the new configuration of
Thus optimized variant enables complete construction
of the work in the final configuration, carrying out in parallel the
works of phase A and phase B rather than in sequence and that "this
means proceeding with the construction of the entire work with a
saving almost two years of work by providing for the conclusion of the
works by December 2027". 'The amendments shall allow,
moreover - it is specified - to obtain a series of advantages
and functional improvements that can be summarized as follows:
increase in the competitiveness of the port of Genoa and consequent
increase in traffic and all employment and
24 months earlier than the
sequential realization. This result is connected to:
Simultaneous progress of the two construction phases
of the work (phase A and phase B) with consequent guarantee
of obtaining the complete infrastructure on time
Programmed; creation of more room for manoeuvre in the
west, allowing access and mooring of larger
dimensions compared to the previous configuration; optimization
of future development on land with the possibility of creating a
single quay line, in addition to the consequent expansion of the
operational and storage spaces on the ground; Improved
safety of navigation in the port of Genoa, both in conditions
of normal operation and in conditions of possible emergency,
thanks to the definition of a wider mouthpiece
to the west, which allows a greater share of the
naval traffic in and out of the Sampierdarena basin.
These conditions are determined as a result of: an increase in
Size of the western evolution circle from 450 meters to 550
Meters; a widening of the western entrance from 138 meters to
235 meters."
In addition, it is explained that "the variant was
designed to maximize the availability and
the use of the port waters inside the new dam and
consists of: reduction of the length of the T1 section in
correspondence of the main entrance to the east, in
compliance with the requirements formulated by the Superior Council of
Public Works in the approval phase of the Feasibility Project
Technical-Economic; optimization of the T5 brush to combine the
functionality of the work with the needs
to move the circle of
evolution and expand the body of water for the purpose of greater
safety of the manoeuvre; Elimination of section T4, transitional
between phase A and phase B; Movement towards the open sea of the stretch of
section T7; elongation of the breakwater branch
of the secondary western entrance by extending the
section T9.'
The note then explains that "the proposed variant and the
related additional act have been submitted, as required by the
new Procurement Code, to the prior opinion of the Board
Technical balance that expressed itself favorably.
At the same time, the Technical Final Board
also pronounced positively on the modalities
through which the parties have defined all previous reservations and
the critical issues put forward by the company. The following have been recognized
in particular, the increased processing to ensure better
with respect to the nature of the seabed found during the
processing and other additional activities
actually necessary. The addendum signed by the parties
cancels and cancels any previous reservations and establishes a new
extremely tight timetable for the end of the work that
consequently provides for the laying of the last caisson today
of the new breakwater in Genoa by August 2027, the
completion of the works by December 2027".
The president of the Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea, Matteo
Paroli, highlighted that "this milestone allows us to
accelerate the construction of the new breakwater, equipping the
port of Genoa and the entire national logistics system of
a strategic and cutting-edge infrastructure. A work that, in
certain times, will ensure lasting competitive advantages and
will make the ports of the Western Ligurian Sea a platform
integrated at the service of the country and Europe, ensuring that the
the sustainability of the increase in trafficking and
important economic and employment benefits for the territory".
"The new timetable - added Carlo De Simone,
sub-commissioner for the Reconstruction of Genoa - commits all of us to
a tight job, but we are determined to meet the deadline of the
2027, offering the country a modern and resilient dam, up to the
of the challenges of the future".