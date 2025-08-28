In the second quarter of 2025, the revenues of the COSCO Shipping Holdings group fell by -3.4%

In the second quarter of this year, the group's revenues
COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. amounted to
51.14 billion yuan ($7.1 billion), a decline of
-3.4% over the same period in 2024, of which 48.92 billion generated
from the core business of containerized maritime transport. The
decrease in the turnover produced by the fleet of
container ship was generated by the reduction in value
which was partially mitigated by the increase in freight rates
loads in containers transported by ships that in the period were
6.80 million TEUs (+5.7%), of which 4.84 million TEUs
(+6.2%) transported by COSCO Shipping Lines, which is the
the group's main company.
Only on transpacific routes do COSCO container ships
have transported a lower volume of cargo than in the second
quarter of 2025 amounted to 1.14 million TEUs (-5.6%),
A business that generated revenues of 12.50 billion yuan
(-17,8%). On the Asia-Europe routes, the traffic carried is
1.02 million TEUs (+11.2%) and in this market the
revenues stood at 8.62 billion yuan (-13.3%). Services
COSCO's intra-Asian carriers transported 2.29 million TEUs
(+6.2%) with related revenues of 13.15 billion yuan (+8.1%).
China's domestic traffic amounted to 1.54 million
TEU (+6.8%), a market that recorded revenues of 3.29 billion
yuan (+11.1%). On other international routes, traffic is
state of 808 thousand TEUs (+14.1%), activities that totaled
revenues of 7.34 billion yuan (+5.6%).
In the second quarter of this year, the operating costs of the
group, amounting to €43.06 billion, marked growth of
+14,5%. Operating profit stood at 3.86 billion
(-61.0%), with a contribution of €3.95 billion from shipping
containerized (-61.0%). Net profit was 7.00
billion yuan (-39.8%), with a negative contribution from the
container fleet of -11.76 billion compared to a profit
of 10.05 billion in the period April-June 2024.
In the first half of 2025, the Chinese group's revenues are
109.10 billion yuan, up +7.8% on the previous year,
first half of last year, of which 104.80 billion generated
containerized shipping (+7.5%) - including 28.70 billion in the
market in the Americas (+2.6%), €21.02 billion in Europe (-2.1%),
€27.10 billion in Asia and the Pacific (+13.6%), €11.99 billion in
China (+10.5%) and €15.99 billion in other markets (+19.7%) - and €5.84 billion
billion (+14.8%) generated by terminal activities in the
group operated by the subsidiary COSCO Shipping Ports. The profit
operating income was 19.72 billion (+3.5%) and net profit
half-year report of 20.20 billion yuan (+4.9%).
In the first six months of this year, the group's container ships
transported a total of 96.61 million TEUs (+6.9%),
of which 66.12 million TEUs (+7.4%) transported by COSCO ships
Shipping Lines.