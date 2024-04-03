In the next few days, the sixth
edition of the "Italian Port Days - Opening port life and
Culture to People", the national exhibition promoted by
by the Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) and
the intensification of relations between ports and territories and
surrounding communities. Also this year the project is
has been divided into two sessions due to the countless events and
activities planned by the System Authorities
Portuale: numerous events on the calendar from
next April 11 on the occasion of the National Day of the Sea and
of Maritime Culture until 30 May -
European Maritime Day; In addition to this first session, there is a
from 20 September to 20 October, a period dedicated to
especially to students in schools of all
orders and grades.
The theme identified for the 2024 edition concerns
inclusion with a focus on disabilities, in line with
the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 10. In
The autumn session will also mark the anniversary of the
Pact for Gender Equality.
Italian Port Days has been nominated and admitted among the
initiatives of European relevance that are part of EMD in My country
of the European Commission (
https://maritime-day.ec.europa.eu/my-country_en).
«The objective of Italian Port Days, strongly desired by the
AdSP - recalled the president of Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri -
is to encourage better integration between areas of the
ports and communities. This year's theme is very
and affects everyone. Inclusion as an overarching theme is
one of the objectives also set out in the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan), which today sees the PSAs
structurally committed. We believe that the focus on
disability is a very delicate and important topic. From
here there is also a strong connection with the territories, opening the ports for
as much as possible, creating a dialogue with the territory and allowing
to all to become aware of their activities. What
Assoporti, we believe that more and more will be needed
devote yourself to this issue, because the development of a port must
with the sharing of communities with a strong
call for inclusion in all its meanings. These are
a complex and varied activity that concerns
soft skills. In this context, this year too
The initiative takes place in two sessions, this one in spring and
another in the autumn."
The programs of all the events will soon be available on the
Site: www.italianportdays.it.