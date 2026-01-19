Intersea has become the general agent in Italy of the Portuguese GS Lines

The Genoese group Finsea, through its shipping agency
Intersea, has acquired the representation in Italy of GS Lines,
Portuguese shipping company belonging to Portuguese
Grupo Sousa which specializes in maritime connections
between Portugal, Spain, Cape Verde and Guinea-Bissau. In particular,
Intersea will take care of the commercial and operational operations on
all the Italian ports of the Tyrrhenian Sea on behalf of GS Lines which,
In total, it operates a fleet of eight ships
container and multipurpose units flanked by ro-pax units for
island connections, with a total capacity that
exceeds 7 thousand containers and an annual traffic volume of over
160 thousand TEUs.