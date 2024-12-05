In the second quarter of 2024, cargo traffic in Belgian ports grew by +2.7%
In the first half of the year, the increase was +1.6%
Bruxelles
December 5, 2024
In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in the
Belgian ports grew by +2.7% having been equal to 72.2
million tonnes compared to 70.3 million tonnes in the period
April-June 2023. The Belgian Statistical Office today made the
I note that in the second quarter of 2024, the goods unloaded in the
national ports amounted to 38.8 million tons (+1.2%)
and those on board at 33.4 million tons (+4.5%).
In the first half of 2024, total traffic
142.6 million tonnes, an increase of +1.6%
on the first half of last year, of which 76.0 million
tons of cargo on landing (-1.1%) and 66.6 million
tons of loads at embarkation (+4.7%).
