Fire on the car carrier Grande California

Saturday on the group's Grande California
car carrier Neapolitan shipowner Grimaldi a fire broke out while the ship, which departed from the port of Antwerp and headed to Italy, located near Vigo. The crew, using the facilities firefighting on board, extinguished the flames. Salvamento Marítimo (Sasemar), the Spanish maritime rescue society that has positioned near the car carrier its tug María Pita as a
preventive measure, announced that the Greater California
stopped at the Cíes Islands where it is expected to remain for about 24 hours to verify the complete extinguishing of the fire.
The Great California, of 65 thousand tons of tonnage gross, was built in 2021 as the last of the seven Pure Car Truck Carrier commissioned by Grimaldi to the shipyard Chinese Yangfan of Zhoushan. The ship has a carrying capacity equal to 7,600 CEU (or 5,400 linear meters of rolling stock and 2,737 CEU).