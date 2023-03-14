In 2022, Spanish ports poured almost 1.2 billion euros into the state coffers

Puertos del Estado, the Spanish government agency that coordinates The activity of the national ports, has announced that in 2022 the Net revenues generated by the use of state-owned areas of the 46 ports managed by 28 Port Authorities are amounted to 1.19 billion euros, with an increment of +11.5% on the year before which was mainly determined by the growth of +3.5% of freight traffic which rose to 563.3 million of tonnes and the resumption of passenger traffic which is State of 32.9 million people (+83.2%). The most Substantial revenues, amounting to EUR 599 million, compared with EUR 515.1 million. million in 2021, was generated by port taxes (anchorage fee, freight and passenger taxes, etc.), while 298 million euros (+0.8%) were generated by rents received by the Port Authorities for concessions state-owned and 140 million (+11.6%) from taxes for the year of commercial, industrial and service activities in the field of of the port property.
Seven of Spain's 28 Port Authorities generate almost 60% of total revenues.