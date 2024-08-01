The adjustment to the 2024 budget of the Port Authority of Eastern Liguria has been approved

On Tuesday, the Management Committee of the Supervisory Authority
Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea has approved
the adjustment to the 2024 budget, which revises the
forecasts contained in the original financial statements in the light of - has
specified the institution - especially the improvement in the performance of the
traffic, in particular of the port of La Spezia, which marked the
an increase in port charges of about 15% compared to the previous year.
same period as 2023. In addition, the Port Authority underlined the
funding of over 4.2 million euros provided by the Ministry
of Infrastructure and Transport according to the distribution of the
VAT revenue generated by Italian ports, which, with a
share of 13%, confirms the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, with ports
of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara, in second place in Italy for VAT
generated by the movement of goods.
The port authority explained that the balances have therefore improved
from 7.6 million to 10 million
euros, confirming the good economic capacity of the Port Authority, in particular
able to finance the major investments planned for 2024 and
confirmed at approximately 164 million euros, of which 30 million to be borne by the
Private.