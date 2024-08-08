In the second quarter of 2024, container traffic in the Port of New York grew by +13.3%
In the first half of this year, the increase was +12.6%
In the second quarter of 2024, container traffic in the
Port of New York - New Jersey was equal to 2.21 million
TEU, with an increase of +13.3% over the same period of 2014,
last year. Traffic of full containers on import and
export totalled 1.13 million respectively
(+13.1%) and 359 thousand TEUs (+11.4%). Empty containers have been
720 thousand TEUs (+14.7%).
In the first half of this year, total traffic was
amounted to 4.21 million TEUs, with an increase of +12.6% over the
first six months of 2023. Full containers on import and
amounted to 2.16 million (+13.7%) and
684 thousand TEUs (+4.9%). The handling of empty containers is
was 1.37 million TEUs (+14.9%).
