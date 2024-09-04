Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia worth one billion dollars

Saipem awarded two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia
Saudi under the long-term agreement in force with Saudi
Aramco. The total value of the two contracts is approximately one
billion dollars. Saipem's activities for the first
contract provide for engineering, procurement,
construction and installation (EPCI) of three production modules
(PDM), of 33 kilometers of rigid subsea pipelines with a diameter of
12" and 16" and 34 kilometers of electrical cables
Submarines. These infrastructures will be installed at the
Marjan field.
The second contract concerns the EPCI of three jackets, five
production modules, 22 kilometers of rigid underwater pipelines
with a diameter of 16", 5 kilometers of flexible ducts
and 35 kilometers of submarine power cables. These
infrastructure will be installed at the Zuluf and
Safaniyah.
For the offshore campaign of the two projects, Saipem will use
its construction ships operating in the region. The
project-related fabrication will be carried out at the
Saipem's Saudi shipyard "Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators"
Co. Ltd (STAR)", enhancing industry involvement
local.