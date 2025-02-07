In 2024, container traffic at the Marsaxlokk transhipment hub increased by +2.1%
Almost 2.9 million TEUs were handled
Kalafrana
February 7, 2025
After two years of decline, traffic in the port in 2024
Marsaxlokk container grew by +2.1% compared to
to the previous year. Malta Freeport, the company that manages
The Maltese airport, has announced that last year the traffic
containerized was equal to almost 2.9 million TEUs
compared to 2.8 million TEUs in 2023. Malta Freeport is a
50:50 joint venture between Turkey's Yilport Holding and Terminal Link,
the latter is 51% owned by the French shipping group CMA
CGM and 49% by the Chinese terminal operator group China Merchants Port
Holdings Co. (CMPort).
