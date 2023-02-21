The current management will continue to lead Trieste Marine Terminal

Following the green light for the purchase of a further 30% of the Trieste Marine Terminal (TMT) quotas (
of 20 February
2023), now Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), the companies of the MSC group which, thanks to the authorization, Antitrust will hold a total of 80% of the company which manages Pier VII of the port of Trieste, has announced the future strategies of TMT. TIL specified that together to the multimodal logistics operator T.O. Delta, which owns the remaining 20% of TMT and with which a common vision is shared and in the long term, they confirmed "the assignments to the company T.O. Delta Spa that expresses the current management, including to which the administrator Stefano Selvatici, with the aim of continue to lead the company in achieving future growth targets. Among them, the expansion project TMT and the development of intermodal activities represent a challenge for all the national ports and European in a sustainable key'.
In 2022 Trieste Marine Terminal has enlivened a traffic of container pairs to 733.053 teu, with an increment of +15.8% regarding to the previous year, trend - TIL has specified - which has been confirmed «also in the first months of 2023 thanks to the joint venture between the two partners and the investments planned for the strengthening of Pier VII which provide for the expansion of the quay area and the purchase of new quay cranes and square'.