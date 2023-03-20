A.P. Møller-Mærsk will sell Maersk Supply Service to its parent company A.P. Møller Holding

The Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk will sell for $685 million to parent company A.P. Møller Holding the Maersk Supply Service (MSS), company of which it owns the entire capital which carries out maritime services for the offshore industry. The sale of MSS is planned Since 2016 when the Danish group announced a plan to restructuring of its branches of activity (
of 22 August
and 22 September
2016), to which, however, A.P. Møller-Mærsk had given up in 2019 after completing those of Maersk Tankers, Maersk Oil & Gas and Maersk Drilling (
of 29 March
2019). With the execution of the sales agreement made known today A.P. Møller-Mærsk will complete the sale of all its activities in the decided energy segment in 2016.
With the sale, which is expected to be carried out in the Second quarter of this year after approval by the authorities Maersk Supply Service, which has approximately 1,320 employees, will continue to be a subsidiary of A.P. Møller-Mærsk, 41.7% of the capital is owned by A.P. Møller Holding.