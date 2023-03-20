The Ferretti group buys the Ravenna shipyard of Rosetti Marino

The Ferretti Group, specialized in the design and yacht production, bought the Rosetti shipyard Marino in San Vitale, in the province of Ravenna. The group of shipbuilding of Forlì has announced that The acquisition involved an initial investment of approximately 40 million euros, followed by a further 40 million in the next three years, for the construction of new production spaces and a research and development center. Specifying that the acquisition of the new shipyard in Ravenna has been fully financed with equity deriving from the proceeds from the recent listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Ferretti specified that The transaction is part of the Group's growth strategies and that The new plant is fully operational, occupying a surface area of more than 70,000 square meters, will increase the production capacity of about 20%.
"The acquisition of the area - said the administrator delegate of Ferretti Group, Alberto Galassi - is the Keeping a promise. We have big projects and we imagine A state-of-the-art production site in all its aspects: well-being of the people who work there, positive social impact, protection of the environment also through the careful choice of materials and increased production. We found in Ravenna the right home for the Wally sailing and for the expansion of our others brands, starting from the extraordinary Ferretti Yachts range INFYNITO. Let's choose Italy once again, let's invest for strengthen us, but also to keep the flag of an industry high symbol of our country, that of luxury boating, and of the wide network of entrepreneurship and high craftsmanship that The whole world looks on with admiration and envy."