LC3 Trasporti will transport Costa Cruises' on-board supplies from Genoa to Kiel

Costa Cruises has signed an agreement with the company trucking LC3 Trasporti di Gubbio for the use of trucks of the company powered by bio-LNG for the transport of supplies on board that the Costa Firenze
cruise ship needs which will be based in Kiel. Supply of goods necessary for the ship, such as certain types of food, beverages, technical supplies, will then be transported by Costa Cruises warehouses in Genoa to the German port using LC3 Trasporti vehicles powered by bio-LNG, the liquefied biomethane obtained from waste refining of the livestock industry. The use of this fuel alternative road freight transport will allow to reduce CO2 emissions by almost 90% and those of almost 100% particulate matter compared to a traditional Euro VI vehicle diesel.
The collaboration between the two Italian companies will begin concretely from 19 May when Costa Firenze will call for the first time in the port of Kiel, from where it will depart every week until mid-September to offer cruises of Seven days in the Norwegian fjords.