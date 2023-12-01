Ellerman signs a slot agreement with MSC for transatlantic sea routes

The British shipping company Ellerman City Liners has
signed a slot agreement for maritime routes
transatlantic cruisers with the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) group,
world leader in the containerized shipping market.
Under the agreement, Ellerman will use
hold of MSC's fleet combined with that of its own ships
between ports in Scandinavia, Northern Europe and
of the East Coast of the USA. The agreement provides for the
provision by MSC of a volume of capacity
fixed weekly, both for dry and refrigerated containers,
with the possibility of increasing it as needed.
The agreement will enter into force on 1 January and
includes the possibility of being extended to services in other
world regions.