The construction site for the construction of the Genoa subport tunnel has been inaugurated

Today in Genoa, in the area of San Benigno, it was
Inauguration of the construction site for the construction of the sub-port tunnel
it will be the first of its kind in Italy and the most
Europe's largest city. The work, strongly desired by the mayor of
Ligurian capital Marco Bucci, will be built by Autostrade
for Italy and will connect the San Benigno node to the district
of the Mouth. It is expected to open to traffic by August
2029. In addition to the mayor and commissioner of the Bucci work, the
Inauguration ceremony was attended by the Vice-President
Minister for Infrastructure and Transport,
Matteo Salvini, the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, the Deputy
Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi,
President of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, the Prefect of
Genoa Cinzia Torraco, the Authority's extraordinary commissioner
of the Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea, Paolo Piacenza, and,
for Autostrade per l'Italia, Chairman Elisabetta Oliveri and
CEO Roberto Tomasi.
The sub-port tunnel project has a 3.4 km long route
kilometres consisting of two separate main tunnels of the
Excavation outer diameter of about 16 meters, one in each direction
which will run at a maximum depth of 45
meters in the harbour basin area. Thanks to an investment of
About one billion euros The work is among the top in the world
among underwater tunnels by size of excavation diameter.
"The sub-port tunnel," said Mayor Bucci
- represents a strategic work, which will improve the
circulation in our city with greater safety and
sustainability also from an environmental point of view. A real and
its own revolution for Genoa, a unique infrastructure in its
in Italy, one of the most futuristic projects in Italy.
this moment in Europe, on which we have strongly believed since the
by its design. An engineering feat of the highest
level that together with the new Waterfront, the Dam and the Park of the
Lanterna will totally change the face of this area of the city.
city'.
Following the preparatory interventions that began in 2023, with the
dismantling and demolition of the disused port ramp and the
resolution of interferences with underground utilities, today the works
They began with the demolition of the large industrial warehouse
CSM-GMT. This phase will open up an area of
over 25,000 square meters in the
West of the tunnel and where the excavations will start.