GNV has added the GNV Sirio and GNV Auriga ferries to its fleet

The shipping company GNV, part of the MSC group, has
fleet the two ferries GNV Sirio
and GNV Auriga
, in
previously operated under the names Sharden
and Moby Vinci
since
Moby group, which is owned by MSC itself. The two ships,
which were built in 2003 by Fincantieri and have a
capacity of more than 2,900 passengers and 2,281 passengers respectively
and 1,934 linear metres of rolling stock, once the necessary activities have been completed
maintenance, fitting out and updating of the livery with
the colors of GNV, will start operating in the coming weeks
on the company's Italian routes: from 20 March GNV
Sirio
will operate to Sicily on the
Genoa-Palermo-Genoa, while GNV Auriga
will be
operational from 28 March for Sardinia, on the
Genoa-Porto Torres-Genoa.
To date, the total fleet of the GNV amounts to 28 ships that
They serve 31 lines in seven different countries.