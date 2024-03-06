In the fourth quarter of 2023, cargo traffic at Swiss ports on the Rhine fell by -20.2%

Despite the sharp setback in the last quarter
of the year, in the whole of 2023 the traffic of goods in ports
Swiss francs on the Rhine grew by +8.1% to
4.97 million tonnes compared to 4.60 million tonnes in
2022. Port of Switzerland, the company that manages the airports
Rhine rivers in Switzerland, specified that the increase is
was mainly driven by the replenishment of
petroleum products reduced significantly in 2022.
The company specified that the +8.1% increase recorded in 2023 is
However, it fell short of expectations and that, after an increase of +20.0%
of traffic recorded in the first nine months of the year, in the fourth
Quarter: A persistent period of low water levels
followed by floods prevented a better outcome.
In addition, the container sector, but also the materials sector
construction, vehicles and machinery, have suffered
the weakening of economies caused by conflicts,
inflation and rising prices.
In 2023 as a whole, the traffic of petroleum products, which
represents half of the total handled,
2.47 million tonnes, with a significant increase in the
by +44.3% on the previous year. Among other major volumes of
traffic, last year the trafficking of stones, earth and materials from
construction amounted to 766 thousand tons (-8.6%),
of vehicles and machinery to 467 thousand tons (-19.0%), traffic
of food products to 355 thousand tons (-20.1%), the traffic of
iron, steel and non-ferrous metals at 221 thousand tons (-17.9%) and
that of minerals and metal waste to 219 thousand tons
(+22,4%). This is followed by the volumes of chemical products with 179 thousand
tons (-7.7%), of agricultural products with 167 thousand tons
(-42.0%), fertilizers with 104 thousand tons (+24.3%) and
solid mineral fuels with 22 thousand tons /(+34.2%). In the
Container sector: traffic amounted to 109 thousand TEUs
(-13,4%).
In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, overall traffic was
1.09 million tonnes, a decrease of -20.2%
compared to the same period of the previous year, of which 895 thousand tons
in imports (-20.6%) and 197 thousand tons in exports
(-18,3%). Containers amounted to 24 thousand TEUs (-16.7%).