Cargo traffic at the port of Bremen was stable in the last quarter of 2023

In the last quarter of 2023, the downward trend of
freight traffic in the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven
arrested as 15.2 million were handled in the period
tonnes, similar to that achieved in the quarter
October-December 2022. The stable figure is the result of
the +2.6% increase in unloaded cargoes of
over 7.8 million tonnes, which offset the -2.6% decline
of those at loading amounted to 7.4 million tonnes.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, containerized cargoes are
grew globally by +8.4% to 11.9 million
tonnes, with container handling that is
amounted to 1.13 million TEUs (+2.6%). Other miscellaneous goods are
-26.4% to 1.6 million tonnes, of which
747 thousand tons of rolling stock (-21.9%), 375 thousand tons of
metallurgical products (-23.9%), 101 thousand tons of products
forestry (-65.1%) and 348 thousand tons of other goods (-12.1%). The
The handling of new cars was 343,000 vehicles
(-21,0%). There is also a sharp decrease in bulk, with cargoes
liquids totalling 340 thousand tonnes (-14.6%) and
dry bulk over 1.4 million tonnes (-17.0%), including
662 thousand tons of minerals (-15.6%), 119 thousand tons of
cereals and foodstuffs (-28.7%), 116 thousand tons of coal
and coke (+9.4%) and 890 thousand tons of other solid bulk
(-18,0%).
In the whole of 2023, the German port handled
58.5 million tonnes of goods, with a
reduction of -8.6% compared to the previous year, of which 30.2 million
tonnes of cargo at landing (-7.5%) and 28.3 million tonnes of
tonnes at loading (-9.8%). Container traffic alone is
amounted to 42.9 million tonnes (-7.6%) with a
container handling of almost 4.2 million TEUs (-8.6%) and
that of other miscellaneous goods at 6.7 million tonnes (-17.9%).
In the liquid bulk segment, more than 1.6 million euros were handled.
million tonnes (-1.0%) and in that of dry bulk over
7.1 million tonnes (-6.8%).