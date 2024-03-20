The costs that shipping will have to bear in 2024 for inclusion in the EU ETS amount to three billion euros

The extension of the European ETS to maritime transport
greenhouse gas emission allowance trading will result in the
by 2024 alone, more than three billion euros in costs from the
shipping companies due to the CO2 emissions produced. The
highlighted Assarmatori by announcing that he had sent together with
Confitarma the update of the document "The Route to the
net zero. Together to decarbonise the maritime sector"
Committee of Experts appointed by CIPOM (Committee on the
Interministerial Committee for Sea Policies) and the Head of Cabinet
of the Ministry of the Sea and Civil Protection,
Riccardo Rigillo.
The document was drafted together with Eni and the
collaboration of three of the world's largest manufacturers of
marine engines (Wärtsilä, WinGD and MAN Energy Solutions),
as well as Unem, Federchimica/Assogasliquidi, Assocostieri and RINA, which
He oversaw the work of 40 experts that began last March.
The document - Assarmatori recalled - defines an orientation
starting from the analysis of the technological evolution of the
engines and availability, also in terms of
infrastructure, low-intensity energy carriers
and the work also contains an articulated analysis of the
Options available for industry-based decarbonization
on the optimization of cost curves and availability
in the short and medium term, to enable shipowners to
to meet the targets of the FuelEU Maritime Regulation, the
requirements of the Emission Trading System (ETS) Directive and IMO,
as well as other other national requirements.
With reference to the costs for 2024 of the extension to the
EU ETS, as a result of research carried out by the
also by RINA and contained in the update of the document,
Assarmatori specified that the figure of three billion is
estimated on the basis of the emissions reported in the EU MRV system
(Monitoring, Reporting, Verification) in 2022, taking into account a
period of gradual roll-out of the ETS, which includes the
allowances for only 40% of CO2 emissions returned in 2025
2024 and taking into account the value of CO2 allowances (EU
Allowances (EUA) of an average value of €100 per tonne
of carbon dioxide.
"To have worked together on this document and to have it
jointly presented to CIPOM and the Minister's structure for
Sea Policies and Civil Protection - highlighted
Mario Zanetti, president of Confitarma, and Stefano Messina,
Chairman of Assarmatori - once again emphasizes the will
shipowners - and many companies have made a strong contribution to
this work - to do everything in their power with a view to
decarbonisation of maritime transport. We have offered
to the experts - explained Zanetti and Messina - a work that
We believe it is complete and identifies the different paths that can be followed,
not necessarily in conflict, to reduce the carbon footprint
of shipping in a rational way. On this path, however,
Armament cannot be left alone: answers are needed
by the land-based industry for the identification and
production of alternative fuels, an accompaniment to the
institutions and a national, EU and
pragmatic international policy, which does not set unrealistic and
not functional for true environmental sustainability."