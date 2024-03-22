testata inforMARE
22 March 2024
PORTS
In 2023, the revenues of the terminal operator PSA International group decreased by -11.2%
PSA Genova Pra has been awarded the Industria Felix Award
Singapore/Genova
March 22, 2024
In 2023, the year in which the group's port terminals A record container traffic of 94.8 million TEUs handled ( of 15 January 2024), the revenues of PSA International in Singapore recorded a decrease of -11.2% as they were equal to 7.09 billion Singapore dollars (US$5.3 million) compared to €7.99 billion in the previous year. More the reduction in both the values and the operating profit, which is amounted to €2.11 billion (-2.6%), as well as net profit to Singapore $1.53 billion (-5.8%).

"2023 - commented the president of PSA International, Peter Voser - it was a year of transition marked by the uncertainty that has characterised trade World. Inflation, rising interest rates, labour markets, geopolitical tensions and Ongoing wars have prevented an economic recovery across the world. world. The PSA Group has had to deal with a business environment challenging and constantly evolving, but we have continued to demonstrate resilience and determination by working alongside our customers, partners and stakeholders to navigate uncharted waters."

Meanwhile, in Italy, the company PSA Genova Pra', which manages the container terminal of the same name in the port of Genoa and which - through PSA Italy - part of the PSA International group - is The Industria Felix Award was awarded as the best great company for management performance and financial reliability Cerved with registered office in the province of Genoa. The Prize of the Centro Studi Industria Felix, founded by Michele Montemurro, publishes the economics and finance periodical Industria "Felix Magazine - L'Italia che compete", supplement with "Il Sole 24 Ore", is awarded to companies according to objective on the basis of a scrupulous work of verification of the Scientific Committee of Industria Felix, coordinated at the following level: Professor Cesare Pozzi, Professor of Economics of the Luiss Guido Carli University. Assessment is drawn up starting from the operating margin, at the gross of depreciation, amortisation and provisions and going to identify a set of binding parameters in the income statement, such as positive ROE, profit, financial expense ratio and EBITDA less than 50%, and also an employee delta equal to or increasing with respect to to the previous year. In addition, in partnership with Cerved, the Chamber of Commerce and company data analysis studies, are taken into account consideration only and exclusively of companies deemed solvent or with respect to the CGS (Cerved Group Score), the financial reliability that, through a suite of models statistics, determines the solvency of Italian companies.

"It's a prize," said Roberto Ferrari, CEO of PSA Italy, on the occasion of the delivery of recognition - which gives us enormous satisfaction, which recognises the careful and continuous work of our company and of all those who who work there. To be a solid company is to be A company that guarantees growth and development throughout the world territory: we create value every day thanks to our work and This award only reaffirms our commitment to this sense'.
JOBS
Three days of strike for the contract of Italian port workers
Rome
It has been proclaimed by Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltransport
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the traffic of goods in French ports decreased by -1.3%
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the traffic of goods in French ports decreased by -1.3%
Paris
In the whole year, the decline was -4.6%
In 2023 the transport of rail goods through the Swiss Alps marked a sharper decline than in the road.
TRANSPORTATION
In 2023 the transport of rail goods through the Swiss Alps marked a sharper decline than in the road.
Bern
The only way to grow is the travelling highway, recovering after Covid.
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2023 the revenues of the HHLA terminalist group decreased by -12.1%
Hamburg
In the year the value of the stock stock increased by 40.8% mainly as a result of the Opa advanced by MSC
SHIPPING
In the second half of 2023, the value of the net profit of Chinese OOIL fell by -94.4%
Hong Kong
Revenue in decrease of -56.6%
SHIPPING
It amounts to three billion euros the costs that shipping it must bear in 2024 for inclusion in the EU ETS
SHIPYARDS
Carlyle in talks with thyssenkrupp to acquire its Marine Systems division
Carlyle in talks with thyssenkrupp to acquire its Marine Systems division
Essen / Washington
Activated the due diligence procedure. Possible partial disposal of the business
CRUISES
Costa, the alternative solutions for the harbor of cruise ships in Venice are still far from being realized
Genoa
Alberti : We hope for a meeting between all parties to find a permanent solution
PORTS
The installation at the ports of liquefied CO2 sewage plants captured on board the ships is problematic.
Singapore
A study by the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation highlights, among the obstacles, the shortage of port areas
SAFETY & SECURITY
Fincantieri-Saipem agreement in the field of surveillance and control of underwater critical infrastructure
Rome
Companies will assess opportunities for collaboration in submarine robotics
SHIPPING
ONE expects investment of 25 billion over six years in containerized shipping
Singapore
Goal of the company is to raise the capacity of the fleet from 1.8 to three million teu
SHIPYARDS
Brodosplit confirms commits from Storylines for a new residential cruise ship
Spate
The unit will host 531 private residences
PORTS
Strong growth in container traffic in the Port of Los Angeles in February
Los Angeles
Eventful 781mila teu (+ 60.2%)
COMPANIES
Investment companies FMV and TDGIF acquire 28% percent of PSA Italy
London / Toronto
The Italian government has agreed to deal with the Golden Power Authority.
PORTS
In January freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-I'm going to grow by 7.4%
Genoa
The containers, with a total of 198,925 teu, decreased by -3.5%
PORTS
13.5% growth of freight traffic in the port of Barcelona in February
Barcelona
Exceptional increase (+ 66.2%) of containers in transit
SHIPPING
OCEAN Alliance dihalf the number of line services that will scale in Italy
Hong Kong / Shanghai
Italian shelves will be touched by lines operated by alliance companies outside the VSA deal.
SHIPPING
The Ocean Alliance will reduce the number of services in its global network from next month.
Marseille
However, it will increase the stir capacity. Soothing the lines between Asia and the Red Sea
In 2023 the revenues of Taiwanese Evergreen and Wan Hai Lines decreased by -55.9% and -61.3%
SHIPPING
In 2023 the revenues of Taiwanese Evergreen and Wan Hai Lines decreased by -55.9% and -61.3%
Taipei
The turnover was higher at the start of 2024.
LOGISTICS
Agreement between Mercitalia Logistics and sennder to develop sustainable and digitalized logistics
Agreement between Mercitalia Logistics and sennder to develop sustainable and digitalized logistics
Rome
Possible the future constitution of a newco
INDUSTRY
In further growth in Italy the LNG supply chain to fuel road and sea transport
Rome
Arzà (Assogasliquidi-Federchemistry) : The time has come to move from single and hapless initiatives of support to LNG to a strategic and structural approach
ASSOCIATIONS
Agreement between the Italian Academy of Mercantile Navy and the Cruise Lines International Association
Genoa
Expected extensive collaboration in international projects
SHIPPING
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues fell by -48.8%
Hamburg
First net loss after 21 consecutive quarters of earnings
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues fell by -48.8%
SHIPPING
WSC joins with NCB for combating maritime shipments of undeclared dangerous goods or wrongly declared
Washington / Brussels/London / Singapore
In 2023 the Israeli ZIM accused a net loss of -2.7 billion
SHIPPING
In 2023 the Israeli ZIM accused a net loss of -2.7 billion
Haifa
Revenue down -58.9% percent. Downturn -44.9% in the fourth quarter
ASSOCIATIONS
Spediport, a public-private foundation to create the Green Logistic Valley of Genoa
Genoa
The annual assembly of the city's freight forwarders association
PORTS
In 2023 the revenues of the terminalist group PSA International decreased by -11.2%
Singapore / Genoa
A PSA Genova Pra has been awarded the Felix Industry Award
EDUCATION
On the way the third edition of the course for the staff of the maritime agencies of Genoa, Savona and La Spezia
Genoa
It is carried out in collaboration with the Body of the Capitaneries in Porto
MARITIME SERVICES
Maersk publishes Svitzer's demerger plan
Copenhagen
The group's pick-up company will be listed on the Nasdaq stock market
COMPANIES
SAS (MSC group) offers 142.03 euros for each action by France's Clasquin
Geneva
The price is for 42.06% of the capital and the same value will be proposed for the remaining share
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Agreement Mercitalia Logistics-Marcegaglia for the realization of new terminals and rail fittings
Rome
Expected logistical solutions for iron transport of steel products produced by the mantobay group
INFRASTRUCTURE
Euroports-Bluefloat Energy partnership for the development of marine wind farms
Bilbao / Kallo
Understanding to cooperate in the field of port infrastructure and logistics solutions
PORTS
In February, container volumes in the ports of Algeciras and Valencia increased by 18.0% percent and 7.4% percent.
Algeciras / Valencia
PORTS
Central Tirreno's AdSP has signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkmen port of Turkmenbaschi
Rome
It was signed today in Rome
MEETINGS
On Friday in Genoa a workshop on the digitalization of ports
Genoa
It will be held at the headquarters of the Capitaneria in Porto
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Operational test for the remote conduction of a locomotive
Bern
They were carried out by SBB and Alstom
SHIPPING
In 2023 the turnover of the Grennet Group grew by 10%
Genoa
Return to the direct exercise of the shipowner activity and international maritime routes
EDUCATION
On March 25 in Livorno a carrer day organized by Assshipowners
Rome
First of a series of meetings in Italian seaside town
ENVIRONMENT
Clean Arctic Alliance, establish ECA areas in Canadian Arctic waters and the Norwegian Sea
London
Meeting of the IMO MEPC underway in London
PORTS
Tender for the maritime works of the new Georgian port of Anaklia
Tbilisi
Participate Boskalis, DEME, Jan De Nul and Van Oord
PORTS
Ports of Naples and Salerno, Liebherr completes the supply of four rubber portal cranes
Bubbles
A medium has been handed over to the SCT, three to CO.NA.TE.CO.
COMPANIES
Further important step of the CMA CGM Group in the publishing industry
Marseille / Paris
Agreement to acquire Altice France
CRUISES
Last year the cruise traffic in Montenegro increased by 31.7%
Podgorica
Approx 472 cruise ships (+ 8.5%)
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
On Friday in Genoa a workshop on the digitalization of ports
Genoa
It will be held at the headquarters of the Capitaneria in Porto
MEETINGS
On 26 and March 27 in Milan, the 8th edition of "Shipping, Forwarding & Logistics meet Industry" will be held in Milan.
Milan
Theme of the event "The future possible of productive and logistical Italy"
PRESS REVIEW
Le transport maritime national navigue à vue
(Aujourd'hui Le Maroc)
“Israel is facing silent sanctions”
(Globes - Israel's Business Arena)
PORTS
Last month container traffic in the port of Long Beach increased by 24.1% percent
Long Beach
In growth the containers full at the landing and the gaps. Decline of loads at boarding
INDUSTRY
Last year's container sales of China's Singamas fell by -56% percent
Hong Kong
Halving the revenues of the Hong Kong firm
ACCIDENTS
The container ship YM Witness struck down three cranes of quay in the Turkish port of Evyap
Kocaeli
The incident did not cause any injuries.
SHIPPING
Wallenius Wilhelmsen closes 2023 with record financial results
Lysaker
Stable the volumes of rotatable transported by the fleet
EDUCATION
Master's Executive in Shipping Management of ForMare and Confitarma
Rome
It will be held from April 5 to June 28
PORTS
In February, freight traffic in Russian ports increased by 5%
St. Petersburg
Growth of dry loads. Stable bulk liquids
PORTS
In February, container traffic in the port of Singapore increased by 18.2%
Singapore
The overall volume of goods grew by 9.2%
PORTS
Stable the traffic of goods in Greek ports in the third quarter of 2023
Pyreo
Passengers increased by 2.6%
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Uilt necessary measures to ensure EU rules on motorway transport do not penalise rail
Rome
Concern about the crisis in the rail freight sector
COMPANIES
In 2023, the revenues of Bureau Veritas Italia grew by 12% percent.
Milan
Made 185 new hires in the course of the year
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Captrain Italia signs a salt and lease-back deal with Railpool
Assago / Munich of Bavaria
Cedute 13 locomotives that will be operated under a long-term contract
SHIPPING
Stable in 2023 the texture of the German mercantile fleet
Hamburg
Germany maintains world leadership in container segment
PORTS
To the SECH docking of the largest container carrier ever to arrive at the Genovese terminal
Genoa
The ship, from 16,000 teu, is employed in the Dragon service
COMPANIES
Del Corona & Scartell has acquired a majority of the capital of Dlg Move
Livorno
The company has been renamed DCS Move
CRUISES
CLIA commissions to RINA a study to address the sustainable future of the crucieristic industry
Genoa
Among the goals, map the current and future state of infrastructure and the use of alternative fuels
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
CER applauds the ok to the EU regulation proposal on the use of railway capacity
Brussels
It will help to optimise it and to avoid waste, " the association said.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Rail Cargo Group activates two new rail services between Germany and North Italy
Vienna
Verona-Göttingen and Padova-Hannover links. Increase the frequency on the Verona-Wuppertal treats
DEFENCE
Qatari Fincantieri-Navy agreement for training and naval training
Trieste
Memorandum of understanding signed in Doha
MARITIME SERVICES
Two new tugs in the Mediterranean Tugboat Fleet
Genoa
They are employed by the Rimorchiatori Augusta in the ports of Milazzo and Siracusa
SHIPYARDS
Mariotti starts construction of megayacht for Aman at Sea
Genoa
The laying of the keel is scheduled for this summer
SHIPPING
Transits of ships in Suez in decline of -50% and increase of 74% of naval traffic through the Cape of Good Hope
Washington
PORTS
In January the traffic in goods in the port of Ravenna decreased by -19.3%
Ravenna
"The downturn reflects the full manifestation of the effects of the Suez crisis," the ADP said.
