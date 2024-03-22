In 2023, the revenues of the terminal operator PSA International group decreased by -11.2%

In 2023, the year in which the group's port terminals
A record container traffic of 94.8 million TEUs handled
(
of 15
January
2024), the revenues of PSA International in Singapore
recorded a decrease of -11.2% as they were equal to 7.09
billion Singapore dollars (US$5.3 million)
compared to €7.99 billion in the previous year. More
the reduction in both the values and the operating profit, which is
amounted to €2.11 billion (-2.6%), as well as net profit
to Singapore $1.53 billion (-5.8%).
"2023 - commented the president of PSA
International, Peter Voser - it was a year of transition
marked by the uncertainty that has characterised trade
World. Inflation, rising interest rates,
labour markets, geopolitical tensions and
Ongoing wars have prevented an economic recovery across the world.
world. The PSA Group has had to deal with a business environment
challenging and constantly evolving, but we have continued to
demonstrate resilience and determination by working alongside our
customers, partners and stakeholders to navigate uncharted waters."
Meanwhile, in Italy, the company PSA Genova Pra', which
manages the container terminal of the same name in the port of Genoa and which -
through PSA Italy - part of the PSA International group - is
The Industria Felix Award was awarded as the best great
company for management performance and financial reliability
Cerved with registered office in the province of Genoa. The Prize of the
Centro Studi Industria Felix, founded by Michele Montemurro,
publishes the economics and finance periodical Industria "Felix
Magazine - L'Italia che compete", supplement with "Il
Sole 24 Ore", is awarded to companies according to
objective on the basis of a scrupulous work of verification of the
Scientific Committee of Industria Felix, coordinated at the following level:
Professor Cesare Pozzi, Professor of Economics
of the Luiss Guido Carli University. Assessment
is drawn up starting from the operating margin, at the
gross of depreciation, amortisation and provisions and going to
identify a set of binding parameters in the income statement,
such as positive ROE, profit, financial expense ratio and EBITDA
less than 50%, and also an employee delta equal to or increasing with respect to
to the previous year. In addition, in partnership with Cerved, the
Chamber of Commerce and company data analysis studies, are taken into account
consideration only and exclusively of companies deemed solvent
or with respect to the CGS (Cerved Group Score), the
financial reliability that, through a suite of models
statistics, determines the solvency of Italian companies.
"It's a prize," said Roberto Ferrari,
CEO of PSA Italy, on the occasion of the delivery
of recognition - which gives us enormous satisfaction, which recognises
the careful and continuous work of our company and of all those who
who work there. To be a solid company is to be
A company that guarantees growth and development throughout the world
territory: we create value every day thanks to our work and
This award only reaffirms our commitment to this
sense'.