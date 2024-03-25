Agreement between Eni, Fincantieri and RINA for joint initiatives for the energy transition

Eni, Fincantieri and RINA have signed an agreement to develop
Joint initiatives for the energy transition. The Partnership
enshrines the commitment to develop common projects, in particular
in line with partner strategies, for
decarbonisation for the maritime sector in the medium to long term, and
with the Net Zero targets by 2050. It will also be evaluated
the establishment of a permanent observatory on a global scale in
about future technological, regulatory and market developments.
Specifically, the agreement provides for the involvement of the three
companies in conducting a comprehensive analysis and assessment of the
more sustainable alternatives that can support the
maritime decarbonisation pathway, also building on the
development of complementary solutions to the fuels already available
for other hard to abate sectors. Among the areas of interest of the
Partnership also an analysis and study of the profile
infrastructure and energy reference and the development of
new logistical structures, including investments that the
compartment requires.
Eni, Fincantieri and RINA have announced that the agreement will be able to
be the subject of subsequent binding agreements that the parties
define in compliance with applicable law, including
the one on transactions between related parties.