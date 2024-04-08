SEA Europe calls on the EU to urgently define a maritime industrial strategy

SEA Europe, the association representing shipbuilders
and European marine equipment suppliers, launched a
strongly call on EU politicians to
define a European maritime industrial strategy, as the
Maritime technology sector essential for independence
Europe's strategic strategy. The association will explain what are the
The concerns of the sector and its recommendations to policy
at a meeting at the EU Parliament that
It will be held on April 17.
SEA Europe recalled that for a long time, the industry
European shipbuilding industry is facing market distortions in the
due to unfair competition from shipyards
who can sell ships at bargain prices thanks to the
financial support of the respective governments, dumping action which -
highlighted the association - has resulted in a significant
erosion of the market share of European shipyards in the
ship production and offshore infrastructure, also undermining the entire
marine supply chain including the supply of
equipment, systems and technologies. SEA Europe pointed out that,
due to the significant differences in the price of ships between
30% and 40%, along with advantageous financial packages offered
Mainly from Chinese banks, European shipowners have always
Most Chosen Asian Shipyards for Construction
of its vessels.
"It is imperative," said the Secretary-General
by SEA Europe, Christophe Tytgat - regaining capacity
of Europe's shipbuilding industry by securing the orders of the
shipowners, including European shipowners. The transition to
Sustainability and digitalisation in transport
maritime and blue economy - Tytgat noted - is a
promising opportunity for Europe to
outperform global competitors in terms of quality,
efficiency and safety. Our ambition," he added, "is
Chiara: by 2035 we want to provide ten thousand sustainable and
key sectors of the European blue economy'.
A desire that SEA Europe calls for to be supported by a
Maritime industrial strategy defined by European politicians
noting its priority for strategic autonomy
Europe. A strategy, Tytgat pointed out, that "should
strengthen technological leadership, facilitate
investment and to develop a skilled workforce.
Strengthening its shipbuilding capacity in one
Difficult global scenario - noted the Secretary-General
- Europe will strengthen its security
and its strategic autonomy in the maritime sector
which is absolutely necessary in a context of tensions
geopolitical'.