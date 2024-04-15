Three new STS cranes have arrived at the Kenyan port of Lamu

Today, in the new port of Lamu, the last
of the three ship-to-shore cranes that arrived this weekend in the
Kenyan stopover on board the Chinese ship Zhen Hua 24
ZPMC which produced the lifting equipment. The cranes will allow
to operate on container ships with a capacity of over 18 thousand
teu.
The first quay of 400 linear meters of the new port of call
became operational last January and is expected to
whereas the other two quays that are part of the first phase of the
project, which are also intended for the traffic of various goods, will be
by the end of this year.