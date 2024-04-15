In 2023, a new annual all-time record for maritime traffic in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore

In 2023, maritime traffic in the Straits of Malacca and
Singapore has reached a record high having transited on this
route, which is one of the world's main maritime arteries,
over 89 thousand ships, with an increase of +7.9% compared to less than
83 thousand ships in the previous year and with an increase of 4,360 ships
compared to 2018 when the previous peak was reached
historical.
The new record was set thanks to the spikes
Historical transits of very large crude carriers, gas vessels
liquefied natural and bulk carriers, transits that in 2023
amounted to 9,547 units (+8.2%), 4,855
units (+7.6%) and 18,171 units (+15.7%). Even if you don't
reaching all-time highs, last year they were in
There was also an increase in the number of container ships (24,617 units,
+11.2%), tanker ships (20,154 units, +1.0%),
general cargo (6,838 units, +7.1%) and passenger ships (987
units, +48.9%). Among the other main types of
ships, in 2023 there was a decrease in ro-ro ships
(2,386 units, -4.6%).
In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone,
A total of more than 23,000 ships, a figure that represents the new
quarterly record and an increase of +6.1% on the
corresponding period in 2022.