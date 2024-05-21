Saipem awarded contracts in Angola for a total of $3.7 billion

Italy's Saipem has been awarded three new contracts to
TotalEnergies EP Angola Block 20, a subsidiary of
TotalEnergies, for the Kaminho project for the development of
Cameia and Golfinho oil fields, located at about 100 km
kilometers off the coast of Angola. The total amount of
contracts is $3.7 billion. The first contract
covers engineering, procurement, construction,
transport and commissioning of the FPSO Kaminho (Floating
Production Storage and Offloading). The second includes the operation &
maintenance (O&M) of the same FPSO for a period of 12
years with a potential extension of eight years. The Third Contract
involves engineering, procurement, supply,
construction, installation, pre-commissioning and service
for the commissioning and start-up phase of a SURF package
(Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines), which includes approximately 30
kilometres of 8" and 10" pipes and risers, and
Umbilical. The associated structures will be manufactured in the
Saipem's local plant in Ambriz.
For the offshore campaign, and specifically for the vessel for the
J-lay, Saipem will use its own FDS vehicle and
will broadly involve the local supply chain for activities
logistics and manufacturing.