Rosetti Marino, new order for offshore EPC activities worth over 400 million euros

The Ravenna-based shipbuilding company Rosetti
Marino has announced that it has been awarded a new contract for
offshore EPC activities in the Mediterranean for a value of
more than €400 million, equivalent to 33% of the value
of the entire project. The project, in fact, has been assigned
Mellitah Oil & Gas BV - Libyan Branch
(National Oil Corporation of Libya and Eni North Africa) in Rosetti
Marino S.p.A., in consortium with Kerry Project Logistics (Italy) S.p.A.
Antonini Spa Group.
The scope of the work assigned to Rosetti Marino includes the
engineering activities, procurement of materials,
construction works and load out (EPC) for the delivery of the
topside of the gas production platform (Wellhead Platform)
called "WHP-A" of about 6,000 tons that will be
installed off the Libyan coast. Activities
will begin immediately and is expected to be completed in the
second quarter of 2027.