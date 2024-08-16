In the second quarter of this year, cargo traffic in the port of Koper grew by +7.9%
In the first six months of 2024, the increase was +0.7%
Lubiana
August 16, 2024
In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in the
port of Koper was over 5.8 million tons,
with an increase of +7.9% over the same period in 2023. The only
Containerized traffic - according to the office
statistical survey of Slovenia - amounted to 2.5 million
tons (+5.5%). Other miscellaneous goods also grew with
rolling stock, which totalled 390 thousand tonnes (+3.2%) and the
conventional goods 324 thousand tons (+15.0%), as well as
bulk cargo, with liquid cargoes reaching more than 1.2
million tons (+14.4%) and solid waste to almost 1.4 million
of tons (+6.8%).
In the first half of 2024, total traffic
10.8 million tonnes, a slight increase of +0.7%
on the first half of last year. In the goods sector
4.6 million tons of goods were handled in
containers (+0.2%), 726 thousand tons of rolling stock (-8.8%) and 553 thousand tons of rolling stock
tonnes of conventional goods (+12.3%). Liquid bulk is
2.3 million tonnes (+8.2%) and solid waste to 2.5 million tonnes
million tons (-4.4%).
