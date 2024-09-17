Emanuele Grimaldi doubles his stake in Höegh Autoliners

Today, in a press release to the Oslo Stock Exchange, Norway's Höegh
Autoliners, a company operating in the maritime transport segment
of motor vehicles with a fleet of 36 pure car and truck carriers, has
announced that Emanuele Grimaldi has doubled his share of
capital of the northern European company which is now equal to 10.01%
of the total compared to 5.12% of the capital of Höegh Autoliners
previously held by the Italian shipowner.
Emanuele Grimaldi, who leads the Grimaldi shipping group
also active in the rolling stock transport sector, is
President of the International Shipowners' Association
International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).