In November, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +21.5%

Last October, the increases of +71.1% and +24.7% on the previous year
same month in 2023 respectively of bulk traffic
and non-oil liquid bulk cargo, volumes of
1.06 million tons and 171 thousand tons, and the increase in
rolling stock traffic amounted to 181 thousand tons (+26.0%),
more than offset the declines in traffic of the other types
of goods handled by the port of Ravenna. In particular, the
oil bulk decreased by -18.9% to 234 thousand tons;
containerized goods, with 173 thousand tons, recorded
a decrease of -7.7% which is -15.4% in terms of containers
20' handled (14,831 TEUs); conventional goods, with 544 thousand
tons, marked a decrease of -4.5%. Traffic
Total cargo was 2.34 million tons
(+21,5%). Cruise traffic was 30 thousand
passengers (-46.8%).
In the first ten months of 2024, the total traffic of the
was 21.23 million tonnes, with a
-1.9% reduction on the same period of last year.
In the liquid bulk sector, 2.40 were handled
million tonnes of petroleum products (+8.0%) and 1.59 million tonnes
of tons of other cargoes (-4.3%). Dry bulk cargo has
totalled 8.69 million tonnes (+1.9%). In the segment of
5.16 million tons of goods were handled
conventional goods (-9.2%), 1.87 million tonnes of goods
containerized (-5.8%) and 1.50 million tons of rolling stock
(-2,4%). Cruise traffic was 271 thousand
passengers (-17.8%).
According to the first estimates of the Port System Authority
of the Central and Northern Adriatic Sea based on data from the Port
Community System, the month of November 2024 is expected to be
filed with almost 2.1 million tons of goods, in
significant increase (+20.5%) compared to the same month of
last year.