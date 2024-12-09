The moderate growth in the value of world trade in goods continues

In the last quarter of 2024, the value of world trade
of goods continues to grow, but the prospects for
2025 are very uncertain as they could be affected by the
possible changes in trade policies. Presenting
today the latest survey of its Goods Trade Barometer,
The composite indicator designed to provide information in time
trend in world trade in goods compared to the
recent trends, where barometer values above 100 are
associated with above-trend trading volumes while values
below 100 indicate that trade in goods has fallen to
below the trend or will do so in the near future, the
World Trade Organization explained that the latest reading of 102.7
suggests that trade will continue to grow
consistently in the fourth quarter of this year.
Currently, all the component indices of the barometer remain
in line with or above trend, with the exception of the
electronic components (95.4) which has stabilized below
below the trend. The indices that represent the orders
and commodity indices are both in
line with the trend (100.5), while those representing the
aviation (102.9), automotive products (104.0) and
container traffic in ports (105.8) are firmly above
of the trend. In particular, in the last three months, the index of
containerized shipping showed the most
marked improvement, while the air transport index
lost momentum. Export orders, usually components
more predictive than the barometer, remain very close to the
Base value of 100 suggesting steady business growth
in the short term.
According to the most recent WTO forecasts of the last
October 10th, the growth in trade volume for the whole of 2024
is expected to be around +2.7%, while growth in 2025
is expected to reach +3.0%. The WTO has found that the latest
forecasts showed only modest variations globally
compared to the previous forecasts in April, although there are
there were some important changes at the regional level, with the
Asian economies' exports and countries' imports
North Americans who grew faster than expected
in the first half of 2024. Meanwhile, exchanges
continued to decline both on the European trade side and on the
exports and on imports, weighing on growth
of global trade.