The first cabin of the cold ironing system is ready at the Garibaldi Pier in the port of La Spezia

Today in the port of La Spezia the first
of the four transformer substations and the Cable Management System
which will allow passenger ships to berth at the pier
Garibaldi to turn off the on-board engines and connect to the network
electrical ground. The new 250 square meter cabin, five meters high
which is located in the area behind the root of the
Molo Garibaldi, in the immediate vicinity of the existing ENEL substation
and other products at the service of the distribution system, is
was made using a new panel structure
Prefabricated. The Cable Management System, produced by the Estonian
Tallinn Shore Link, which will have on board cables with length
maximum of about 50 meters, is a wheeled wagon equipped with
with motorized cable reel. The power supply of the new cabin will be
medium voltage at 15kV and will be derived from the adjacent
ENEL substation.
At today's presentation, the Commissioner
extraordinary of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Eastern Ligurian, Federica Montaresi, recalled that "the commitment
necessary for the construction of the first of the four
new transformer substations is over eight million
euros, of which five are financed with the Complementary Fund. The
remaining three million euros, which were planned to be borne by the Port Authority -
has announced - have recently been the subject of a further
funding by the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport from PNRR funds, thanks to the credibility that
we have conquered in the field by achieving all the objectives in the
Schedule. This has allowed us to arrive at a coverage
of full financing of the intervention. It is an act - he
underlined Montaresi - which represents a sign of confidence from
MIT for how we have managed this project, from the point of view of
administrative and technical point of view, making the most of funding
which need strict accountability. In June 2025 - ha
confirmed - the works will be completed, then there will be a
phase for testing. But we are already working for the assignment
of the service of general interest for the supply of energy
and for the management and maintenance of the system that
will allow the port of La Spezia to make available the
Electrified Garibaldi pier for cruise ships".
Speaking at the presentation, the mayor of La Spezia,
Pierluigi Peracchini, highlighted that it is "a
An important result for the city, because it will allow
ships to turn off their engines while in port,
powered exclusively by electricity, reducing
the environmental impact in the territory. Cruise tourism, with
over 800 thousand visitors a year - added Peracchini - is
central to our economy. Our goal is
make it fully sustainable, combining benefits for the
local trade with environmental protection. In this direction,
we work with the Port Authority and other bodies to accelerate
the ecological transition of the port. Among the key projects - has
mentioned - there is also the new Cruise Pier, whose works
they are advancing rapidly. An infrastructure whose construction is
was also made possible thanks to the decision of our
administration, in 2017, to overcome the PUC variant of the
Left, which would have blocked this strategic work. Confirm
thus our commitment to an innovative and sustainable port,
for the benefit of the city and future generations".